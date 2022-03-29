Shelter Island Letter to the Editor, March 24, 2022

(Reporter file photo)

Legal advice

To the Editor:

This letter should not be construed to be either in support of or opposition to affordable housing. Rather it is to express concern at comments the town attorney reportedly made at a recent work session.

The town attorney is an appointed advisory position, not an elected policy-making one. His salary is paid for by all taxpayers, not just those with whom he agrees.

The role of the town attorney is to provide legal advice to the Town Board, and not to be a political activist for a particular point of view.

It is a slippery slope and sets a dangerous precedent when the town attorney becomes an advocate and strategist for an action plan designed to produce a result consistent with his agenda. Yet that is what he has done in anticipation of a forthcoming vote in November related to affordable housing (“Town Attorney to Board: Get ready for referendum,” March 17).

He clearly has promoted his position on this potential vote even before public hearings have been held or we have heard from individual Board members. This makes it impossible for him to render fair, impartial legal advice. Therefor, he should recuse himself from all further discussions on the subject.

DON BINDLER, Shelter Island

Editor’s Note: The entire Town Board has made it clear that it favors the creation of affordable housing and Mr. Kiely’s statement was based on that fact in advising the Board that it needs to be proactive in promoting the referendum to achieve that end.