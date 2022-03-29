Weather Service: Sunny and cold for Tuesday

Silver Beach, Monday afternoon. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

It will be a bright, sunny Tuesday for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), but March insists on going out like a lion and not a lamb.

The high temperature today will be about 37 degrees, but a steady northwest wind at 15 to 20 mph will make it feel more like 10 to 20 degrees.

At least the NWS doesn’t have snow flurries in the forecast, which visited the Island yesterday.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for mostly clear skies, with a low around 24 degrees and the winds staying out of the northwest at 10 to 16 mph.