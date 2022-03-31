West Neck Water Board to hold informational meeting tomorrow at Town Hall: Contract with Suffolk county Water Authority is nearing completion

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The West Neck Water Board has scheduled an informational meeting on Friday, April 1, at 6 p.m. to get public input on a proposed contract for the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) to manage the system that serves some 70 customers on Shelter Island.

The meeting is available in-person at Town Hall or via Zoom. A link is available from the committee website, which is on the Town’s website.

The West Neck Water Board of Directors (WNW) and Town Attorney Stephen Kiely have been involved in reviewing what could become the final agreement with the SCWA.

The draft to be discussed Friday is expected to be posted to the WNW page on the Town website in advance of the meeting, according to Lisa Shaw, who has taken a lead role on behalf of the West Neck Water Board of Directors.

It’s expected a 40-year contract will be signed with SCWA within a week after Friday’s meeting and new rates are planned to go into effect on the first business day after the contract is signed.

The new rate chart shows access fees for both residential and commercial customers remaining the same but metered usage fees would increase. Customers using up to 14,999 gallons of water have been paying $5.50 and that would go up to $11.11 per kilogallon. A kilogallon is equal is 1,000 gallons. Those using 15,000 to 29,999 gallons have been paying $7.25 per kilogallon and that would rise to $14.65 per kilogallon. Those using 30,000 or more have been paying $9.50 per kilogallon and that would go up to $19.19 per kilogallon.

A short-term agreement with the SCWA originally expected to be replaced by a new contract in February was extended indefinitely to allow time to complete language acceptable to both sides.

In the interim, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams has worked out several scenarios for fees to customers, both for managing the contract and paying, over time, a $1.7 million investment WNW is required to spend on infrastructure improvements before the SCWA would take over responsibility for further upgrades.