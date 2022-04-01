Klenawicus neighbors air concerns at Town Board work session

Shelter Island Pilot’s Association member Jim Pugh at the dedication of a new sign at Klenawicus Field in 2014. (Credit: Mike Russo)

Concerns about possible impacts on Klenawicus Airfield from changes in use at the East Hampton Airport dominated a generally friendly exchange between members of the Shelter Island Pilots Association and neighbors at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

The meeting wasn’t meant to deal with the controversial question of whether a wastewater treatment system serving the Center could be placed at the airfield, Supervisor Gerry Siller said. Other possible sites for the system are still being explored, he said.

But neighbors have raised other questions about any expansion of use of the airfield, noise from some planes using the airfield and safety.

Three members of the Pilots Association — Jim Pugh, Jamie Hagen and P.J. Lechmanski — emphasized the unlikelihood that whatever happens in East Hampton would affect the use of Klenawicus.

With a relatively short runway of 1,500 feet, Klenawicus could not accommodate anything but small planes carrying four people or less. Air traffic that has previously landed and taken off from East Hampton would more likely look to Gabreski Airport. Also, the airfield is not equipped to handle air traffic after dark.

Mr. Pugh predicted that when East Hampton Airport reopens, it may borrow pages from Klenawicus in its operation and end up with fewer aircraft using its facilities.

Penny Kerr said she is pleased with the way the Pilots Association has interacted with her and other neighbors who live near the airfield. At the same time, she said she’s concerned about any expansion of use. It’s important that the Pilots Association be careful about a plan to train students in aviation at the site, she said.

Mr. Pugh said there have been talks with School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., about offering a program for high school students to learn about aviation. But the students wouldn’t be operating aircraft, he said.

Mr. Siller asked that the Pilots Association let the Town Board know about requests for use of the airfield coming from those who previously flew in and out of East Hampton.

The association members emphasized the efforts they exercise about safety, including use of a non-carcinogenic foam to deal with any oil spills at the site.

John Kerr said there is one plane that, despite the pilot’s efforts to land and take off as quietly as possible, does cause noise for neighbors.

“This is really disturbing,” he said. Neighbors also are concerned about some flights prior to 7 a.m. from the airfield, he said, and what he called an insufficient barrier to protect wetlands at the airfield.

Mr. Pugh said it’s turbos that cause the noise and the men all promised to do everything possible to curb the noise.

There are currently five hangars at the site, each housing a plane and six or seven outside “tie-downs” for planes in warm weather. There has been talk about increasing the hangars, but there’s no specific plan at this stage.

Because the airfield site was purchased with Community Preservation Funds, Gordon Gooding, who heads the CPF Advisory Board, asked that when the town renews its agreement with the Pilots Association, his board be included in reviewing the agreement.

In other actions, the Town Board:

• Heard from Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla about the drop in the student population this year as she was exploring information with Mr. Doelger and School Nurse Mary Kanarvogel.

The current population is down about 20 students from its high of about 200 during the pandemic. She said Mr. Doelger attributed much of the decline to two large families forced to leave Shelter Island because they were unable to find affordable housing.

It’s a subject she was exploring on behalf of both the Community Housing Board and the Comprehensive Plan Task Force and Advisory Committee. She noted that Mr. Doelger doesn’t anticipate any major changes in the foreseeable future.