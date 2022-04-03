Shelter Island By the Numbers, April 3, 2002
2
Additional members are expected to be added to the three-member Board of Ethics
15
Months of rental assistance — 12 months for back payments and three for future rents — could be had through the Suffolk County Emergency Rental Assistance Program for people suffering hardships due to the pandemic
40+
Years in business as a florist on Shelter Island by Becky Smith
15
Employers have signed up so far to participate in the Shelter Island School Job Fair scheduled for April 27
5
Hangars currently are in place at Klenawicus Airfield with a possibility the Pilots Association could request a small increase
10
Players make up the Shelter Island varsity baseball team’s roster