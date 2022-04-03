Shelter Island By the Numbers, April 3, 2002

(Credit:Courtesy photo)

2

Additional members are expected to be added to the three-member Board of Ethics

15

Months of rental assistance — 12 months for back payments and three for future rents — could be had through the Suffolk County Emergency Rental Assistance Program for people suffering hardships due to the pandemic

40+

Years in business as a florist on Shelter Island by Becky Smith

15

Employers have signed up so far to participate in the Shelter Island School Job Fair scheduled for April 27

5

Hangars currently are in place at Klenawicus Airfield with a possibility the Pilots Association could request a small increase

10

Players make up the Shelter Island varsity baseball team’s roster