Shelter Island varsity baseball team’s ace, lefty Ben Waife on the mound. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island varsity baseball team lost at home to Pierson High School on April 1.

The score was 9-3 in favor of the visitors, but it was a tight game through 4 innings.

Evan Weslek at the plate. (Courtesy photo)

The game was called on account of darkness after 6 innings.