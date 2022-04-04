Library seeks input on building project to expand

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

It won’t be an immediate building project, but Shelter Island Library Director Terry Lucas knows that something has to give because the building constructed on its present site in 1964 is “bursting at the seams.”

Looking at statistics, Ms. Lucas said there were 30,000 visitors to the library in 2007. But 2019 statistics showed 90,000 visitors had passed through the doors — and that was prior to the pandemic.

When Shelter for All — a grassroots group gathering information on affordable housing — held a forum in March, 70 people attended the event on a Saturday and Ms. Lucas had difficulty finding space for children since their needs were generally met in a room behind the community room. But because of the crowd, she had to have shelves moved to that area to accommodate the forum.

An architect who visited and inspected the space told her, “This building is fighting against itself.”

Ms. Lucas has been on a listening tour, attending meetings of the Lions Club and the PTSA and plans a visit to the Senior Center to meet with a group of residents who frequently use library resources. She plans future visits to Island groups and said her door is open to anyone who would like to stop and talk to her about their ideas.

On Saturday, April 30, she’ll be hosting a listening session at the library to hear from others who want to weigh in on what they need. “We’re taking it slowly,” Ms. Lucas said, predicting that a building project likely wouldn’t start until at least the summer of 2023.

But she’s hoping the project will be substantial enough for 50 more years.

The first major renovations since the library was build in the 1960s took place in 2012. The cost was $875,000 and included expansion of the downstairs meeting room, book space, an easy access entrance to the downstairs space, new furniture and movable bookshelves.

Thanks to a gift from Howard and Judy Brandenstein, an elevator connecting the downstairs space with the main floor was funded. Other money came from state funds secured by Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) and then-Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson).

Other contributions that made the renovations possible were:

• Contributions from Leadership Circle donors — more than 120 people whose gifts ranged from $500 to $200,000 — and fund raising efforts of library trustee and development committee chair Linda Kofmehl.

• Funds from activities of the nonprofit Friends of the Library that added $54,000.

• The Board of Trustees and its president, Jo-Ann Robotti, and the volunteer members of the renovation committee, particularly the Brandensteins, Paul Mobius, Don Dunning, Mary Faith Westervelt, Marianne Jackson, Sue Hine and Ms. Kofmehl, who worked for many months on the architectural and engineering plans and with the general contractor for the project.

In 2016, there were additional renovations, including a new roof, a ramp to meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act and to allow easy access for parents pushing strollers.

A double-doored vestibule to save energy, windows in the vestibule so children can safely wait inside for parents or caregivers to pick them up, and a portico to provide cover in foul weather.