Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 5, 2022

Summonses

William P. Bucci of Southold was driving on South Ferry Road on March 30 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

On March 31, Timothy A. Latorre of Shelter Island received two summonses for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign on North Ferry Road and for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Timothy J. Tiernan of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road for operating an unregistered vehicle.

On April 2, Hugo Rene Veliz Catalan of Greenport received three tickets on Manwaring Road for driving with visibility distorted by broken glass, for unlicensed operation and for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Police conducted 18 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops on March 28 through March 31 and on April 1 and 2 in the Center, Heights and Ram Island resulting in seven warnings and seven tickets.

Accidents

On March 28, Jose A. Rivera Ganuza of East Marion told police he was backing into a dirt parking lot at 62 North Ferry Road when, due to icy conditions, his vehicle slid into a parked vehicle owned by Jose Miranda-Calderon of Shelter Island. Damage to both vehicles exceeded $1,000. No injuries were reported.

Other reports

Police notified the Town, Heights and Dering Harbor Highway Departments about slippery road conditions on March 28.

A pickup truck was reported speeding on South Ferry Road on March 29. On March 31, an individual phoned police headquarters and requested that an officer come to his residence. He was advised not to contact the police unless there was an emergency. He agreed to comply.

On April 1, a caller told police that a person, who was possibly intoxicated, was driving off South Ferry. An officer canvassed the area with negative results.

Police were informed on April 1 that an unknown person was attempting to access a bank account. Also on that date, police received a report of a non-violent domestic dispute in Cartwright. An officer responded and observed no violence or threats of violence.

An extra patrol was requested in the Center on April 1. The next day, a caller reported seeing a person in his Center yard; the outside of the residence was checked with negative results.

On April 3, a caller told police that a person was walking in the lane of traffic in the Heights and was concerned for the safety of the individual. An officer located the person who was standing off the roadway in front of a residence.

In other incidents during the week: officers monitored eight school crossings; performed court duty; responded to a lost and found report; attended training programs in Riverhead and Bridgehampton; followed up on a false 911 call; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; submitted administrative reports to New York State; and assisted Westhampton Beach police with a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Alarms

On March 28, officers found a Center residence secure after a front door alarm was activated. The alarm may have been accidentally set off by a departing employee.

A caretaker notified police before their arrival that a motion alarm at a Ram Island home on March 29 was not a problem. The batteries were removed from the alarm sensor.

On the 30th, the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a fire alarm in Hay Beach. No known reason was found for why the alarm was set off.

The SIFD also responded to a fire alarm at a Silver Beach home on April 2. The alarm was activated by cooking that resulted in burnt food.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 1 and 2. On two separate occasions on April 1, teams brought aided cases to Klenawickus Airfield where they were medevaced by Suffolk County Police helicopters to Stony Brook University Hospital.