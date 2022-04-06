Town Board looks at businesses on Town-owned land

The Islander food truck in operation last summer at Crescent Beach, will be back for 2022. (Credit: Scott Feierstein)

All but one applicant seeking to operate summer businesses on Town-owned property got assurances at the Town Board work session Tuesday that they will be able to operate this summer with formal approvals expected at Friday’s regular Town Board meeting.

Ariana Gold of Gold No.8 LLC told the Board that she and her husband have spent most of the past two years on Shelter Island and plan to make it their full-time residence.

Ms. Gold said she wants to sell designer bags at Crescent Beach. That was a no-go for Town Board members, who said they don’t favor such retail businesses at the beach.

Board members suggested she apply to sell at the Farmer’s Market held on Saturday mornings in season on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society. Supervisor Gerry Siller suggested Ms. Gold speak with Chequit operator Stacey Soloviev about renting some space in the building on Washington Street owned by the Chequit.

Others suggested she try to speak with existing business owners who might agree to carry her items.

“This is my dream,” she told the Board about having the ability to talk with customers directly. But the Board stood firm in its decision against allowing a retail operation like hers to operate at the beach.

Mark Mobius, got an O.K. to run a small summer program for children that would visit sites on the Town property to learn about its natural history.

Other businesses were approved that have long-operated on the Island. The Islander food truck, which started in 2020 at Crescent Beach when the pandemic hit, has proven to be a service to families on the beach to get affordable food.

Bonheur Supreme Spa offers massages on the beach, and has been operating successfully there for 17 years. Kayak Shelter Island has also been operating primarily at the end of Burns Road and using other Town landings as well.

Ride Shore will be back shuttling people from their offshore boats to the beach; many of their customers are headed for the Sunset Beach Hotel across from Crescent Beach.