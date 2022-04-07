Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events: April 7, 2022

Getting the second home ready. The ospreys are back from their winter quarters, which can be as far away as Central and South America. But the great fish hawks are always welcomed home around here. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, APRIL 5 – SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Mo Willems’ Pigeon Take and Make (Ages 6+) In honor of National Library Week (and Mo Willems’ awesomeness), create your own pigeon. Grab your kit (and maybe a hot dog) and have fun. Visit silibrary.org to request a Take and Make Kit.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Book Raccoon Craft (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. (In Person) It’s National Library Week, wrapping up our favorite week of the year with this adorable book raccoon craft, upcycling book pages and making awesome art with them.

Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12 – SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Handprint Bunny – Take and Make (Ages 2-5). Spring has sprung and it’s time to celebrate with this adorable (and easy) handprint bunny craft. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Teen Movie Night – Encanto (Ages 12+), 4 p.m. (In Person) Come watch Encanto — and enjoy some delicious snacks. But remember, we don’t talk about Bruno. Visit silibrary.org to register.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: For programs via Zoom, register at silibrary.orgat least 30 minutes in advance.

SATURDAYS IN APRIL

English as a Next Language (ENL), 11 a.m. (In Person) English as a Next Language, for anyone who speaks English as a second language. Come practice English through informal conversation. The teacher is Islander Karen Springer. This is a free class and childcare will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Inglés Como Próximo Idioma (ENL)

Los sábados, a las 11:00 mañana¡ Estamos felices porque nuestro programa de inglés como próximo idioma está regresando! Para cualquiera que quiera aprender o mejorar vuestro inglés. Únete a nosotros para practicar inglés con conversaciones informales. La profesora es Karen Springer de Shelter Island. Este curso es gratis y el cuidado infantil está incluido. El programa se llevará a cabo de forma presencial en la biblioteca. Visite silibrary.org, Adult Calendar para registrarse en este programa.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8:

The Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant:

For unpublished poets ages 17 and older on the East End of Long Island. Poetry submissions will be accepted until April 8, the winner will be announced on April 18, followed by a poetry reading on April 22 at the Library. The prize is a $1,000 grant. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

It’s Your Money, Get It Back. 11 a.m. (Zoom) Every day New York State returns 1.5 million to those who file claims. New York State wants to reunite rightful owners with their unclaimed, lost, or forgotten assets. A representative from the New York State Comptroller’s Office explains how to get your money back. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Reiki Energy Movement Class, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Reiki Energy Movement is a combination of Reiki, Chair-Qigong, Meditation, and Guided Visualization. Kickstart the body’s own self-healing mechanism with benefits including stress reduction as well as increased sensations of calmness, clarity, joy, and lightness.

Visit silibrary.orgto register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11 – SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Adult Take-and-Make Craft: Coffee Filter Peonies Coffee filter peonies are pretty and so easy to make. You will also get food coloring with the kit so that you may dye them if you wish. Visit silibrary.orgto request a take-and-make kit.

TUESDAY, APRIL 12

Shelter Island Book Club – “The Living and the Lost” by Ellen Feldman, 4:30 p.m. (Zoom) The SIPL Book Club, run by Suzanne Louer, explores well-regarded contemporary fiction. “The Living and the Lost,” a story of rage, suffering, and, ultimately, forgiveness, is the official selection for Long Island Reads 2022. Visit silibrary.orgto register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Friends of Music Concert: Pianist and composer Bruce Wolosoff will perform at a free concert at 7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Wolosoff is a Shelter Island resident but has never performed here. All of his own compositions that he will play were composed here on the island. Donations appreciated. A reception with the musician will follow the concert. ShelterIslandFriendsofMusic.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details and passcodes are at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

WQI

Thursday, April 7, 6 to 7 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Friday, April 8, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, April 11, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, April 11, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION & MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, April 12, 9 to 10 a.m., Town Hall

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, April 12, 1 to 4 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, April 12, 7 to 8 p.m.COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD