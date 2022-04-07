Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Edith A. Hoffman

Edith A. “Edie” Hoffman, 92 years old, died peacefully on March 29, 2022.

Edie was the daughter of Edith (Pitts) and Howard Heitman. She is survived by her children, Audrey, Jeff, Judy and Tom.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald G. (Jerry) Hoffman who she met at a Masonic Lodge dance in 1944 in Port Chester, N.Y., her brother Edmund Robinson (Thelma) and her son, Danny.

Edie loved Long Island, which she first visited as a child while staying with her grandparents each summer on Ocean Beach, Fire Island. She brought history alive with her stories, particularly those of her relatives and ancestors.

Of special importance to her was having served as Altar Guild Director and a member of Vestry at St. Mary’s Church, Shelter Island.

Edie is also survived by 12 beloved grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy was her family, which she planned as a child while observing close neighbors who had a large household of several generations. Edie decided at that early age that this is what she wanted. She and Jerry spent many hours before their marriage discussing their goals and values.

Edie also had a gift for friendship. She never forgot a friend and, even late in life, could describe a childhood friend in rich detail as if she had just seen them yesterday.

She also had a gift for finding simple joys, such as having lunchtime sandwiches and Bloody Marys in paper cups at Menhaden Lane with Jerry after a busy morning. Edie would like to think of her friends and loved ones savoring joyful moments where they are.

Funeral service will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Shelter Island on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11 in the morning.

Reception to follow in the church hall. Donations in Edie’s name can be made to St. Mary’s Church, P.O. Box 1660, 26 St. Mary’s Road, Shelter Island, NY. 11964.