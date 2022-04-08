Bluebirds bringing happiness, but much more, too

(Credit: Don Bindler)

When the bright blue of an Eastern bluebird bird catches one’s eye, it almost always brings a smile. For some, bluebirds are the harbingers of happiness. For conservationists, it means that our grassland management strategy is working, because bluebirds need healthy, open, grassy areas to survive.

At Mashomack, volunteers have monitored bluebirds along our nestbox trail for over 20 years, part of a nationwide effort to increase the bluebird population.

The birds are now fairly common in our fields, but between 1920 and 1970, their populations declined by as much as 90% in some areas. The main culprits were habitat loss, coupled with increased pesticide use and direct competition for nesting sites with non-native European starlings and house sparrows. So-called cavity nesters, bluebirds live in holes in trees or in other semi-enclosed places.

But these naturally occurring spaces can be hard to find. Nestboxes (aka birdhouses) have proven to be excellent resources, especially when they are monitored and any competing species, such as wrens or sparrows, are discouraged.

This month, our nestbox team is beginning its weekly monitoring trips to document which birds are nesting where and if their reproductive attempts are successful.

Bluebirds are a success story here at Mashomack and nationally, too. Since 2000, 853 bluebirds have been documented fledging from our boxes. We share this valuable, long-term data with both national and state bluebird organizations.

Perhaps as importantly, nestbox volunteers become keenly aware of the rhythm of the seasons and the circle of life. Birds have a way of making a connection to the broad concepts of climate change and habitat degradation into a personal one.

So grab your binoculars and head to Mashomack. Spring’s harbingers of happiness are pairing up and hanging around the nestboxes, more visible than ever. Treat yourself to a smile.

Mashomack is owned and operated by The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental nonprofit working to create a world where people and nature thrive. Our mission is to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends. To learn more, visit nature.org.