Bagel shop launched on West Neck road: The Reporter covers the countdown

Darryn Weinstein loading racks of bagels early Friday, April 8, for the first batch of 750 risen pounds of dough to go into the oven for the first locally-baked commercial bagels on Shelter Island. (Credit: Charity Robey)

At 5 a.m. on Friday, April 8, Darryn Weinstein had 750 unbaked bagels proofed, loaded on racks and ready to prep ahead of a 9 a.m. grand opening of Eccentric Bagels.

What he did not have was a hot oven.

Guinevere, (the pet name of his brand new 2,000-pound Excalibur bagel oven) was taking her time waking up. A quick phone call resolved her issue, lowering the temperature of Mr. Weinstein as it rose in the oven.

Darryn and Amy Weinstein took over the store on West Neck Road where Orlando and Debbie Salazar ran the Eagle Deli for many years, determined to bring fresh-baked bagels to Shelter Island. Now in the very spot where Debbie Salazar used to ring up the hearty stews, BLTs and rice and beans, a giant chalkboard lists the bagels of the day, an exciting assortment of flavors that justify the term, eccentric.

Regulars of the deli will recognize Estella, Suzy and Maria, who stayed on. Bennet Karnis, famous for his hash browns at the Pharmacy lunch counter is also working at the bagelry, and Darryn Weinstein refused to rule out the possibility of a hash brown bagel in our future.

Darryn Weinstein and culinary assistant Catherine Yoo remove the first rack of bagels from the oven at 8:51am. Customers are already outside lining up for the 9 a.m. opening. (Credit: Charity Robey)

“If you can think it, we can make it,” he said.

The Weinsteins invited Christina Padrazo, who runs The Treatery (thetreateryli on Instagram) to sell her cookies, whoopie pies and cookie-dough cones to those who like an afternoon sweet treat with their coffee.

Christina Padrazo the cookie queen, owner of The Treatery is now baking for Eccentric Bagel’s afternoon menu of cookies, whoopie pies and cookie-dough cones. (Credit: Charity Robey photo)

Ms. Padrazo arrived around 8 a.m. bearing a platter of chocolate chip cookies that turned heads, although in all fairness, the bagels were not yet out of the oven.

A few minutes later, Peter Reich dropped by to see how Guinevere was settling in. He did the renovation, including the reinforcement of the floor necessary to support the weighty steam/convection oven. He’d gotten to eat a test-run batch the day before, and said they were all delicious, but the zaatar flavor (sesame seeds, olive oil and spices) was his favorite.

At 8:30, someone asked Mr. Weinstein, who was peering into the bagel oven, if it was time to turn on the coffee brewer. Yes, he said with a note of panic. It was time.

Amy Weinstein worked with local artist and woodworker Ricky Saetta to create the zingy cabinetry for the store’s retail space. The flavored cream cheeses were in position, the register was stocked, and the place was gleaming at 8:45, missing just one element. Bagels.

After much consultation between Mr. Weinstein, and Catherine Yoo, his culinary assistant, the first rack of bagels came out of the oven at 8:51.

It was bagel-time, and the line went out the door. Customers sat at picnic tables out front, delighted by how good an Island-made bagel can be. “I want the Island to be proud of us, but I didn’t realize how much it was wanted and was needed,” said Ms. Weinstein. “A place for everyone to come and be comfortable.”