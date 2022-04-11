Column: Health advocating for yourself, Part 2

Dori Fortunato

You are in the driver’s seat

You have control of your health care outcomes. It’s important to ask questions, voice concerns and listen to the information that’s being discussed at appointments. I suggest recording appointments on your phone so you can go back and listen afterwards. It’s normal to forget details the doctor tells us. It also gives family the opportunity to participate and be able to fully grasp and research what’s been discussed.

Summarize directly to your doctor what you understand and what the next steps will be before they leave the treatment room. An example: “You’d like me to schedule another appointment in four weeks to see if my blood pressure has improved. You want me to check my blood pressure three times a day when I first wake up, in the afternoon, and before bed. My new prescription will be available at the Shelter Island Pharmacy that I can pick up later today and I can start the higher dosage when I take my medication this evening.”

Remember, no is an answer.

If you feel pressured to take a new medication, have an immediate biopsy or removal without the information you need to feel comfortable, say kindly, “No, I’d rather wait” and why. Also, seek a second opinion even if you feel the diagnosis makes sense and you’re comfortable with your physician.

Think ahead

It is important to schedule annual exams in advance. The average wait for most annual visits and screenings, such as mammograms, can take weeks, if not months. This is not only frustrating, it can also delay important, lifesaving findings.

Be proactive and schedule these as far in advance as they will let you. If you need to reschedule for any reason, make sure you ask when the next available appointment will be before you do so. Annual exams and screenings can be used as a great preventive strategy and offer very valuable information for your health portfolio.

Health Care Proxy/Directive

I know this is a hard discussion to have or contemplate. Yet it’s so much easier for everyone involved if we have the necessary paperwork filled out in advance of an emergency situation or needed surgery. Consider who and why you want a specific person to oversee this important directive.

You really want someone who has a good communication style, the ability to navigate complicated systems and can maintain emotional composure in times of crisis. Sit down and discuss this with your family and the person you choose to direct your wishes.

Ask them how they feel, if they are willing to advocate on your behalf and if this is something they feel they can handle. Here is the link for the NYS healthcare proxy form. health.ny.gov/publications/1430.pdf

Get to know your Health Insurance

Health insurance is complicated and can be a huge frustration. It can also leave you with unexpected medical costs. It’s very important to understand how your policy is laid out, what’s covered or excluded, the percentages and/or copays that are your responsibility and what hospitals, or doctors are affiliated.

If you don’t understand something, look it up or call the number located on the back of your insurance card and ask a representative to explain any questions you might have. You can also ask your doctor’s office medical biller to help demystify any areas that might be confusing.

Putting it Together

The United States, despite all the money we spend on healthcare, is still not ranked in the top tier of high-income countries. As we wait for policy change and medicine to redirect its primary focus on prevention rather than the current disease model, we can individually help direct our own course and create a healthier picture for our future.

“We forget ourselves and our destinies in health, and the chief use of temporary sickness is to remind us of these concerns.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson