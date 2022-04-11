Deer numbers appear down: Await results of flyover tracking for confirmation 

(Credit: Jim Colligan)

Beau Payne, the Police Department’s liaison to the Deer & Tick Committee, told the committee on Wednesday that hunters spent more time but took fewer deer in the past season.

Deer & Tick Committee member Julia Weisenberg, said she spent long periods of time hunting deer, often coming up empty. It’s a double-edged sword, she said, pointing out that it’s positive that the deer population is showing signs of decreasing, but the frustration the hunters experience cause many to go off-Island where they can take more deer.

Mr. Payne was still awaiting the results of a flyover conducted on March 10, which uses infrared video techniques from 1,600 feet, that should provide a good sense of the number of deer on the Island. Ideally, it’s hoped the flyover will reveal that steps taken through the years are succeeding in bringing the deer population down sharply, Mr. Payne said.

What he could report now is that the recreational and Nuisance Wildlife Control Officers (NWCO) hunts are over and a total of 324 deer were taken, 110 of those by NWCOs. These hunters have special permits to hunt in February and March, outside the regular recreational hunting season, because the State allows communities extra time to control deer overpopulation.

The goal of this year’s NWCO hunt had been reduced to 100 because of the expectation that the 138 deer taken in the same period in 2021 wouldn’t be achievable, Mr. Payne said. Three NWCOs hunted in February and March.

Since the town began tracking meat from the deer in 2016, which is made publicly available without charge, 16,000 pounds — enough for 50,000 meals — have been given away.

That’s “significant,” Mr. Payne said. In all that time, there hasn’t been a single report of anyone becoming sick from consuming the meat, he said. Some had concerns about meat because the Town was using the tickicide permethrin, which was rubbed on deer necks when they fed at 4-poster units. Although experts said there was no problem with the meat, that wasn’t convincing for everyone.

Turning their attention to the education subcommittee, Ms. Weisenberg said she has scheduled “Tick Talk” sessions on May 18 with students in grades 3 and 4 following another session with students in grades 5 and 6.

She will assist Mashomack Preserve Outreach Program Coordinators Rebecca Kusa and Cindy Belt.

The information will contain important advice about ensuring their children are properly clothed when hiking and checking their children for ticks.