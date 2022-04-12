Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 12, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

David B. Darling of Grand Prairie, Tex. was driving on North Ferry Road on April 5 when he was stopped by police and given two tickets — one for having improper plates and the second for operating an unregistered vehicle.

Jaime J. Contreras Zumba of East Hampton received a summons on April 9 for failure to stop at a stop sign on Manwaring Road.

Police conducted nine distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center and Heights on April 4, 5, 7 and 9, resulting in five warnings and three tickets.

Other reports

A caller reported a possible violation of an order of protection on April 4. The next day, a complainant told police that items had been stolen from his Center residence over the past several weeks.

A lost dog was reported in West Neck on April 5. The animal control officer (ACO) canvassed the area, contacted neighbors and posted the information on social media. The dog was located the next morning.

On April 6, a residential alarm was activated in the Center; the caretaker and police walked through the building and saw no signs of any criminal activity. A motion detector was set off at a Ram Island home. An officer and caretaker responded; the residence was secure. A third alarm was activated in West Neck; a cleaning crew was on the premises and no further action was required.

Also on the 6th, an officer on patrol noticed a trunk door open on a vehicle in the Center; no sign of criminal behavior was noted. A caller reported a tree down on a roadway in Hay Beach; it was removed by the Highway Department.

A motion alarm was activated at a Center home on April 7. The building was secure and the owner said the system had been malfunctioning and was scheduled for maintenance. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a fire alarm in Hay Beach and reported negative problems.

Both parties in a landlord/tenant dispute met with police on April 7 to discuss a possible solution. Also on the 7th, a Center resident requested an extra patrol and was advised to notify police if he saw any unknown persons on his property.

Police responded on April 8 to a caller who reported that someone had purchased a cell phone using her personal information, including name, date of birth and social security number.

An alarm in Hay Beach was accidentally set off on the 8th when painters removed the alarm touch panel.

An injured osprey was captured by the ACO and taken to the vet for euthanasia on April 9. On that date, a residential alarm in the Center was activated. The caretaker was on the scene. He told police the property was secure and that he would contact the alarm company.

An open door was reported in Hay Beach; police found no sign of criminal activity and secured the door.

A caller told police on April 10 that a trailer parked on a Center corner without cones was causing a hazard. An officer had the trailer moved off the roadway and issued a verbal warning about the parking violation. Another caller reported a bicyclist weaving in and out of traffic, heading south on North Ferry Road, and was concerned that the person might have been intoxicated. An officer searched the area with negative results.

In other incidents: police conducted three well-being checks; responded to three lost and found reports; and opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 9 and 10 and one to Southampton Hospital on April 6.