Shelter Island spring cleaning

(Courtesy photo)

On Saturday, April 9, volunteers were organized by Shelter Island Lions Club Vice President Susan Binder and assembled at the Community Center for gloves, trash bags and safety vests before setting out to pick up trash and debris on Island roadsides and beaches.

Their work filled a Shelter Island Highway Department dump truck.

Three of the volunteers who pitched in with smiles for a job well done are pictured above. From left, James Dawson, Roz Dimon and Towny Montant.