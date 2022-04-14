CORRECTION: Public comment on West Neck Water District proposal

(Reporter file photo)

There was an incorrect date in a letter to the editor in the April 14 paper edition of the Reporter on public comments on West Neck Water District matters. The writer, Lori Beard Raymond asked the date to be changed before publication, but it was not because of an editing error.

Here is the correct date :

The West Neck Water District Board of Directors has posted a final draft of its proposed management lease agreement with the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) on the Town website at shelterislandtown.us. The Board will accept written comments through Monday, April 18.