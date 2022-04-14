Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, April 14, 2022

On Friday, April 8 the Mashomack Preserve opened its visitor center’s doors for the first time in two years, hosting 8th graders and teachers. Top, from left, Madison Sobejana, Keili Osario Lopez, Daniel Hernandez Rivera, Byron Rodas Vasquez, Mae Brigham, Elena Schack, Sebi Martinez Madjisova and Harry Clark. Bottom, from left, Lauren Gibbs, Lili Kuhr, Lio Napoles, Ms.Taylor, Ms. Mahoney, Victoria Hernandez, Mary Kate Labrozzi, Michael Kotula, and Ms. Brigham. (Courtesy photo)

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom.silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S EASTER EVENT

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. SHARP, St. Gabriel’s Meadow, Cartwright & Burns Rd., ages 1-8. Rain date, Sunday, April 17. SIFD Ladies Auxiliary.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, APRIL 12 – SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Handprint Bunny – Take and Make (Ages 2-5). Spring has sprung and it’s time to celebrate with this adorable (and easy) handprint bunny craft. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Break the Record: M&Ms and Chopsticks (Ages 12+), 2 p.m. (In Person) How many M&M’s can you eat with chopsticks in one minute? Not sure? Come and test your skills to see if you can beat the record.

Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19 – SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Bunny Fence Take and Make (Ages 6+)Providing all of the supplies you need to create your own popsicle stick fence, complete with little bunnies to celebrate the season. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

Dessert Pizzas (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. (In Person)Dessert? Or Pizza? Hmm…how about dessert pizza?! No, we’re not putting M&Ms on top of a cheese pie, but we’ll be creating our very own wacky pizza-style desserts. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Camp NaNoWriMo Write-In (Ages 12+), 3 p.m. (In Person)

April is Camp NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month)! So we’ll be hosting small write-in hours on Wednesdays where you can come and work on your manuscript. If you have any questions about it, feel free to ask Sara. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Early Childhood Movie Day (Ages 2-5), 1:30 p.m. (In Person) Come join us for a movie day! We’ll be watching Clifford the Big Red Dog (2022 release) and enjoying some movie-theater-worthy snacks. Run time: 96 minutes (including credits) and rated PG. Visit silibrary.org to register.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: For programs via Zoom, register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

SATURDAYS IN APRIL

English as a Next Language (ENL), 11 a.m. (In Person) English as a Next Language, for anyone who speaks English as a second language. Come practice English through informal conversation. The teacher is Islander Karen Springer. This is a free class and childcare will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program. Inglés Como Próximo Idioma (ENL) Los sábados, a las 11:00 mañana¡ Estamos felices porque nuestro programa de inglés como próximo idioma está regresando! Para cualquiera que quiera aprender o mejorar vuestro inglés. Únete a nosotros para practicar inglés con conversaciones informales. La profesora es Karen Springer de Shelter Island. Este curso es gratis y el cuidado infantil está incluido.

El programa se llevará a cabo de forma presencial en la biblioteca. Visite silibrary.org, Adult Calendar para registrarse en este programa.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11 – SATURDAY, APRIL 16

Adult Take-and-Make Craft: Coffee Filter Peonies Coffee filter peonies are pretty and so easy to make. You will also get food coloring with the kit so that you may dye them if you wish. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Friday Night Dialogue: Bliss Morehead Annual Poetry Reading, 7 p.m. (Zoom) The late Bliss Morehead was a poet and a great advocate for poetry. This year, in her memory, poetry on the theme of “Delight and Despair” will be read. The winner of the first annual Bliss Morehead Memorial Grant, an award granted to an unpublished poet from the East End, will be announced and will read the winning poem at this special event. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details and passcodes are at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, April 14, 7 to 8 p.m.

GOOD FRIDAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Friday, April 15, 2022

WAC

Monday, April 18, 2 to 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, April 19, 1 to 4 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, April 20, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, April 21, 9 to 10 a.m.