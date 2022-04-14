Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events, April 14, 2022
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom.silibrary.org
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.
Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up
CHILDREN’S EASTER EVENT
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. SHARP, St. Gabriel’s Meadow, Cartwright & Burns Rd., ages 1-8. Rain date, Sunday, April 17. SIFD Ladies Auxiliary.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
AT THE LIBRARY
TUESDAY, APRIL 12 – SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Handprint Bunny – Take and Make (Ages 2-5). Spring has sprung and it’s time to celebrate with this adorable (and easy) handprint bunny craft. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
Break the Record: M&Ms and Chopsticks (Ages 12+), 2 p.m. (In Person) How many M&M’s can you eat with chopsticks in one minute? Not sure? Come and test your skills to see if you can beat the record.
Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY, APRIL 19 – SATURDAY, APRIL 23
Bunny Fence Take and Make (Ages 6+)Providing all of the supplies you need to create your own popsicle stick fence, complete with little bunnies to celebrate the season. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
Dessert Pizzas (Ages 6+), 1 p.m. (In Person)Dessert? Or Pizza? Hmm…how about dessert pizza?! No, we’re not putting M&Ms on top of a cheese pie, but we’ll be creating our very own wacky pizza-style desserts. Visit silibrary.org to register.
Camp NaNoWriMo Write-In (Ages 12+), 3 p.m. (In Person)
April is Camp NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month)! So we’ll be hosting small write-in hours on Wednesdays where you can come and work on your manuscript. If you have any questions about it, feel free to ask Sara. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
Early Childhood Movie Day (Ages 2-5), 1:30 p.m. (In Person) Come join us for a movie day! We’ll be watching Clifford the Big Red Dog (2022 release) and enjoying some movie-theater-worthy snacks. Run time: 96 minutes (including credits) and rated PG. Visit silibrary.org to register.
LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
NOTE: For programs via Zoom, register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.
SATURDAYS IN APRIL
English as a Next Language (ENL), 11 a.m. (In Person) English as a Next Language, for anyone who speaks English as a second language. Come practice English through informal conversation. The teacher is Islander Karen Springer. This is a free class and childcare will be provided. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program. Inglés Como Próximo Idioma (ENL) Los sábados, a las 11:00 mañana¡ Estamos felices porque nuestro programa de inglés como próximo idioma está regresando! Para cualquiera que quiera aprender o mejorar vuestro inglés. Únete a nosotros para practicar inglés con conversaciones informales. La profesora es Karen Springer de Shelter Island. Este curso es gratis y el cuidado infantil está incluido.
El programa se llevará a cabo de forma presencial en la biblioteca. Visite silibrary.org, Adult Calendar para registrarse en este programa.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11 – SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Adult Take-and-Make Craft: Coffee Filter Peonies Coffee filter peonies are pretty and so easy to make. You will also get food coloring with the kit so that you may dye them if you wish. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Friday Night Dialogue: Bliss Morehead Annual Poetry Reading, 7 p.m. (Zoom) The late Bliss Morehead was a poet and a great advocate for poetry. This year, in her memory, poetry on the theme of “Delight and Despair” will be read. The winner of the first annual Bliss Morehead Memorial Grant, an award granted to an unpublished poet from the East End, will be announced and will read the winning poem at this special event. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TOWN MEETINGS
Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.
Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details and passcodes are at shelterislandtown.us/town-events
COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD
Thursday, April 14, 7 to 8 p.m.
GOOD FRIDAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED
Friday, April 15, 2022
WAC
Monday, April 18, 2 to 3 p.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, April 19, 1 to 4 p.m.
ZBA WORK SESSION
Wednesday, April 20, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, April 21, 9 to 10 a.m.