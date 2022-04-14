Sprinkler service quits Island: Town’s ‘anti-irrigation’ stance cited

(Credit: S&L Irrigation Service)

In a letter referring to the Town of Shelter Island’s “anti-irrigation” position, the S&L Irrigation Service, based in Southold, has informed Island households that it will no longer service irrigation systems on the Island. This includes existing clients, who are seeking alternatives.

In a letter to Shelter Island customers, S&L’s Secretary & Treasurer, Robert C. Leonard said it was impossible to find qualified employees to continue servicing all its accounts. He cited “the cost of living on the East End increasing rapidly” as the impediment to staffing.

The company had stopped adding new accounts several years ago, he said. This new decision was based on “the logistics of servicing Shelter Island, the relatively low number of accounts, and the anti-irrigation attitude of the town,” the letter said.

Sound Shore Irrigation, in Mattituck, which provides residential and commercial service, is accepting new customers on the Island, although cautioning that it may take several weeks to schedule services.