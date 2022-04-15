Hunting for eggs and having fun on Easter Saturday

Egg hunters on the move from a past Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary event. (Reporter file)

The traditional Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is back tomorrow, Saturday, April 16, at St. Gabriel’s Meadow, Cartwright and Burns roads.

The fun starts at 1 p.m. sharp (rain date, Sunday, April 17) for ages 1 through 8.

Mashomack is hosting a Nature Preserve Egg Hunt, also on Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Everyone is invited to get up close to a hummingbird egg and discover the many animals that lay eggs in the preserve’s wetlands.

A spotted salamander, one of the egg-laying animals in Mashomack Preserve. (Credit: Alex Novarro)

There will be a collection-free scavenger hunt along the half-mile “Book in the Woods” trail; the trail will feature the beautifully illustrated story, “An Egg Is Quiet.”

Bring your observation skills and discover spring eggs and new life.

No RSVP is required. Please feel free to drop in to this self-guided event at your leisure anytime from dawn to dusk.