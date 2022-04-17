Cooped up on Shelter Island: Backyard flocks bring eggs — but also joy

Ben Smith, in the chicken run with one of his favorite birds, a Salmon Favorelle. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Off South Ferry Road, behind Ben and Callie Smith’s house, is a quiet space where owls perch in trees, wood ducks glide on a small pond, and farther down a sloping lawn, 41 chickens are living happily. At the far end of the property beyond the chicken coop, are wetlands (or “swamp,” as Mr. Smith called it) bordered by a towering stand of bamboo.

On a bright spring morning, as geese flew in silhouettes against a blue sky, Mr. Smith pointed to a tree where screech owls nest, and on the other side of the house, a tall tree where a pair of great horned owls are known to roost.

He was asked the question everyone who keeps a backyard coop hears: Why chickens? Mr. Smith, who owns and operates Island Exterior Cleaning, answered as he walked down to the coop and chicken run — a fenced area outside the coop — by simply saying, “I love animals.” That was clear, listening to him speak about all the wild and domesticated birds who have become residents on the property.

Callie Smith, a wellness professional who also works for the Town giving an aligniment-based exercise class, helps with feeding the chickens, gathering eggs and stocking the cooler of for-sale eggs near the road. She described it as a “nice hobby.” But Mr. Smith later described it as “a passion,” the same definition others who keep backyard coops use. “The different varieties are great to see and the colors are beautiful,” he said.

Speaking of varieties, the Smith coop sports 10, from the well-known Rhode Island Reds to more exotic bids like Speckled Sussex, Olive Eggers, Buff and Light Brahmas and Arcunas. The different varieties lay different colored eggs, such as green, blue and auburn — Easter every day.

Multi-colored eggs from multi-colored chickens. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Birds and other fowl, such as pheasants, are in the news in our area, and not in a happy way, with a severe outbreak of avian flu stalking Suffolk County. It’s a tragedy, Mr. Smith said, especially for commercial operators. He noted a gaming farm in Sag Harbor that had closed last week after thousands of birds had been euthanized. “It’s awful,” he said, and was keeping a close eye on his flock. See story: shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2022/03/21/suffolk-county-case-raises-questions-about-possible-spread-of-avian-influenza-strain-in-flocks/

Learning to love them

In the run, which is screened on four sides and on the top to keep hawks out, Mr. Smith was feeding his 41 chickens, all hens. He’s made a kind of cave of brush and branches that the birds can get into when a hawk, their most dangerous predator, sits on the top of the fence.

“When I let them out in the yard, they’ve learned to run into the bamboo when a hawk is around,” he said.

He keeps a garbage can filled with leftovers from their table and what friends give them. Today the breakfast menu was lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower and macaroni. They’re also fed a mixture of corn and natural chicken feed. However, chickens will eat almost anything, he said. “They’ll strip a pork chop down to the bone.”

Some of the beautifully colored hens in the Smith’s backyard flock. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

As the chickens, clucking and cooing and gently squawking, clustered at his feet, it was easy to see why people fall in love with them. Most of us never really look at them, but take a closer look and they’re beautiful, with remarkable colors of orange, chocolate brown, copper, and others with paper-white feathers flecked with green, blue and black dots and swirls.

Their movements, even when herky-jerky, have grace, and when they suddenly stop and pose, they’re as vain as a celebrity who knows the best angle for the shot. It’s fun to observe their wonderful sense of busyness, importantly getting things done, even if its just strolling here and there.

“I like to be around them,” Mr. Smith said, pointing to a chaise lounge and a chair nearby where he often sits in the morning and evening to contemplate his flock. “Some people even bring then into the house,” he said, but that’s not allowed here.

Is that a Callie Smith rule? “Yes,” she said with a smile, saying goodbye as she went to work.

Cooped up

Since chickens were domesticated about 5,400 years ago, they’ve been raised for meat, eggs and the pleasure of observing their quirks and habits. No solid statistics are available on how many people are keeping chickens in backyards, but a 2018 survey by the

found that about 10 million households raise chickens. NPR reported a large spike in birds being sold from hatcheries two years ago with families adapting to disruptions brought on by COVID. NPR found that raising chickens could be “a rewarding project for Americans facing the prospect of spending weeks or months at home, with schools closed and workers laid off, furloughed or working remotely.”

Talk to Islanders who keep chickens, and they’ll tell you there are many like them on the Island. Marcus Kaasik and his family have had chickens for years.

Marcus Kaasik with one of his family’s hens. (Credit: Charity Robey)

He told the Reporter recently about how attached his family gets to their birds. When one recently died (not from avian flu), he said, “She was one of our most beloved hens, Rosita … it amazes me how much sadness and tears the loss of one of these fluffy feathered creatures brought to our family.”

Island chicken keepers come in all ages. Myla Dougherty a senior at Shelter Island High School, got her first birds when she was in the 7th grade. A friend “inspired me and gave me advice when I decided I wanted to raise my own,” Ms. Dougherty said. “I had them in my room in a tub with a heat lamp while they were babies and while we built the chicken coop outside.”

She’s down to two chickens now, from a flock of six. “I had to give away the rooster since he was aggressive and the others were eaten by hawks and foxes,” Ms. Dougherty said.

She notes individual personalities in her chickens, the same as Mr. Smith, with some “friendly and curious, easier to pick up and hold, while others are more shy and run away.”

Her two remaining chickens are named Chicken Little and Choplicker.

Eggs for all

Mr. Smith doesn’t name his chickens, but you can tell his affection for them as he goes to pick one up, saying, “Come on, sweetie, come here.”

He too was enchanted by the birds at an early age. His mother Becky kept chickens, getting the bug from her father, Miles Hoye, who had flocks at his place at Hoye Hill, where he also tended an orchard and raised blueberries.

A louder noise rose above the clucking, coming from under the branches. “Chicken singing,” Mr. Smith said happily, “Someone’s laying an egg.”

The Smiths collect eggs three times a day. It’s important to gather them regularly since if they don’t, a hen might break them by sitting on them, or peck at it and eat the yolks, getting a taste of something they will go back to again. “They pick up the habit,” he said.

The eggs are sold at the roadside cooler, or given to friends. “And we eat a lot of eggs,” he said, smiling.