A great opening weekend at Goat Hill

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

If this Easter weekend is any indication of the season to come, we are poised for a great season at Shelter Island Country Club (SICC).



The course saw a lot of play from members and guests. The wind was a huge factor for golfers with gusts over 30 mph, which made the shot into the par 3 9th extremely challenging. One of the cool things about SICC is that it can play so differently depending on the conditions.



The course is in great shape so come out and tee it up.



Membership Drive



SICC is currently in the middle of a membership drive. We’ve been signing up a lot of new members and hope to achieve our goal of the third consecutive year with a 30% increase.

SICC offers the most affordable golf on the East End. As a nonprofit, all our revenue after expenses goES back into the course for improvements.

We plan to totally upgrade the practice facility, host clinics and have a junior tournament. Local and member support is critical.

Social membership is a great way to support SICC. Also, May 15 will be a meet-and-greet for all members with Happy Hour and appetizers. We have grown fast so its a great chance for members to meet.



Season Schedule



May-1-— Chilly Willy Tournament



May 15-— Meet & Greet, 1 to 3 p.m., Opening meeting, 3 p.m.



May 21-— Dedication ceremony for Owen Dixon Memorial Driving Range



May 12 —-Flag Tournament



May 14-— Gruesome Tournament



May 24— Crazy Eight Tournament



August-7-— 120 Year Celebration Tournament

Flying Goat restaurant The restaurant is now open six days a week (closed Wednesday). Come out and enjoy the best views of the Island. Daily specials available and dinner reservations recommended. 631-749-5404.



SICC Information



Website — shelterislandcc.org



Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]



Pro Shop — 631-749-0416 (Weekends only currently)



Attitude makes the difference