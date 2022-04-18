Fire engulfs house on Midway Road: No injuries reported

The Shelter Island Fire Department on the scene earlier this afternoon on Midway Road, where a blaze tore through a residence. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a house fire on Midway Road shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

Sparked by soldering work on copper pipes that the owner had undertaken in the basement, the fire quickly spread to insulation and throughout the house. Although fire trucks responded and connected to a nearby hydrant, the house was engulfed.

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services crews were on the scene, but did not have to transport anyone for treatment, according to EMT Chief Mark Kanarvogel, “so far,” as of 5 p.m.

A few firefighters were given oxygen and had CO2 levels checked as a precaution, according to Police Chief James Read, who was at the scene.

Chief Read said the homeowner had called the fire in right away, but it had spread quickly. He described the owner as uninjured, but “distraught.”

Approximately a half-hour later, Greenport fire and ambulance crews responded, as is customary, but Shelter Island Fire Department Chief Anthony Reiter said the fire was out at that point.

The next door neighbor, David Liszanckie, said the owners had just moved in a few months ago. He said he learned about the fire when a friend phoned and said he was driving down the road and could see it.

“I just bought my new truck a couple of days ago,” Mr. Liszanckie said. “I asked my friend if I should move it. ‘I would,’ he said.”

Mr Liszanckie said the two properties were separated by a strip of bamboo, which had caught fire. “It’s 10 feet from my house,” he said.

Fortunately the firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the initial scene.

Chief Reiter said he told the homeowner that “material things can be replaced. You and your family can’t,” and expressed his satisfaction that everyone had remained safe. He also praised the community and all of the first responders — fire, ambulance and police — for working together to prevent a much larger loss.

The Reporter will bring more news and photos in future posts.