Shelter Island Police Department blotter, April 19, 2022

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrest

On April 14 at 4 p.m., police arrested Chekechea C. Green, 39, of Cutchogue, following an investigation into “threatening communications.” Ms. Green was charged with two counts of aggravated harassment in the 2nd degree. She was held overnight, arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, released on her own recognizance and instructed to appear in court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim and victim’s family.

Other reports

On April 17 at 10:30 p.m., police responded to a call via the Southold Police dispatch regarding a reported bomb threat at the South Ferry Terminal: shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2022/04/18/bomb-threat-called-in-against-south-ferry-search-reveals-no-device-investigation-remains-active/

Police conducted 11 distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Hay Beach and the Heights on April 11, 13, 15, 16 and 17, resulting in nine warnings and no tickets.

While on patrol on April 11, an officer noticed a man walking in the Center and then sprinting westbound down Bateman Road. The area was canvassed but no one was located.

On April 12 police received a call about a person possibly under the influence at the North Ferry terminal. When police arrived, the caller said the person was in Greenport, not on Shelter Island. Southold police was notified.

A verbal altercation regarding stove repairs was reported on April 13. Also on that date, an officer noticed an osprey building a nest on a primary PSESG pole at the intersection of Cedar and Chase avenues. PSEG responded that a service crew would insulate the primary wires until they could safely remove the nest.

On the 14th, police investigated a report about a credit card stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the Center.

On April 15, a caller told police an intoxicated individual was acting belligerently in a Heights bar and refused to leave the premises. Police were asked to tell the person he was no long allowed on the premises and an affidavit of trespass was completed. Just after midnight, the person called headquarters to speak to an officer and then hung up. Officers spoke to him later, told him he was no longer allowed in the restaurant and would be subject to arrest if he did so.

On April 16, a caller reported vehicles speeding in a Center area and requested that an electronic speed sign be placed there. Police said a speed trailer would be put in place and a fixed electronic speed sign will be installed in May.

An order of protection was issued to a person on April 16. Also on the 16th, police received a report of three suspicious charges on a shared bank account.

In other incidents: officers performed court duty; conducted two well-being checks; attended training programs in Brentwood and Brooklyn; responded to a lost and found call; visited a Pre-K class at the Presbyterian Church for a Q & A about the police: and handled traffic control at the Easter Egg Hunt.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two alarms on April 12 and 15 — a fire alarm in the basement of a Center residence and a carbon monoxide alarm in Cartwright. The first was a false alarm; the second was caused when a battery was changed.

Installation of sheetrock caused the activation of a fire alarm in West Neck on April 16; it was determined to be a false alarm.

Animal reports

An animal control officer (ACO) captured and transported two sick raccoons, reported in Montclair and the Center, to a vet for euthanasia. A sick raccoon at the entrance to a Menantic boatyard was removed without incident. An ACO also searched for sick raccoons reported in Hay Beach and Montclair but was unable to locate them.

A caller said a dog was at large in Hay Beach; the ACO recognized the dog and took him back home.

An injured osprey in the Center was transported by the ACO to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center for rehabilitation.

A sick fox was reported in Menantic but could not be found.

Aided cases

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team responded to an aided case on April 15. A police officer had administered oxygen and further medical assistance was refused.