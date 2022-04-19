Two incumbents seek re-election to School Board

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Two incumbent members of the Shelter Island Board of Education are the only candidates who have filed petitions to seek another term.

Kathleen Lynch and Katherine Rossi-Snook submitted petitions and theirs will be the only names on the ballot on May 17 when voters will act on the district’s 2022-23 budget.

It doesn’t preclude anyone from mounting a write-in campaign but there has been no hint of anyone planning to do so, less than a month before the vote.

Ms. Lynch first ran for the Board of Education in 2015 and was re-elected in 2018. She replaced Tom Graffagnino as Board president in 2019 when he opted against seeking another term.

She held that post until last July when she nominated Margaret Colligan to replace her. She had loved her years on the Board of Education, she said, but was a reluctant candidate last May, having completed her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling and working to launch her practice. Last May, she was elected to a single year’s term.

Ms. Rossi-Snook was elected in 2019 and is now seeking a second three-year term.

More information about the announced candidates will appear prior to the May vote.