Shelter Island Athletic Hall of Fame to honor inductees: 8 Athletes, 2 Teams and one Coach to be recognized

Eight players, one beloved coach and two teams will be inducted into the Shelter Island High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame on May 21. It’s the fourth induction ceremony since the program was launched in 2013.

Nominations are made of former outstanding school athletes who competed up to June 2012 with a look back to the early 1930s and coaches. Teams that have earned league, county and/or regional or state championships are also eligible to be considered for the honor.

Inductees were announced by Todd Gulluscio, Shelter Island Director of Athletics and President of the New York State Athletic Administrators Association.

Those who will be inducted next month are:

• Owen Dickson, an All-County Baseball and Basketball player and Team Captain in 1964. He was scouted by the Milwaukee Braves baseball team and was asked back for a second tryout, but opted to pursue his college education.

• Christopher Evangelista was an All-League basketball player in 2002 through 2005 and an All-County player in 2004 and 2005 with more than 1,000 points scored.

• Ken Lewis Jr. was an All-League golfer and Team Captain in 1987 and 1988 and an All-League baseball player in 1987 and 1988. He went on to play basketball for Lebanon College and was basketball Team Captain in 1988 and 1989. Mr. Lewis won a Gold Key Award and was Suffolk Times Athlete of the Year in 1989.

• Kelsey McGayhey was basketball Rookie of the Year in 2009; All-League player in 2010 through 2012 and All-Conference player in 2011. She was an All-County player in 2012; League VIII Most Valuable Player in 2012; Team Most Valuable Player in 2011 and 2012; Captain in both years; and scored more than 1,000 points in her high school career. Ms. McGayhey was leading scorer in Suffolk in 2012 with a 23.3 per game average. She also was a stand-out volleyball player, achieving All-League status in 2009; All-County in 2010 and 2011 and Player of the Year in League VIII in 2010. She was Team Most Valuable Player in 2011 and 2012; Team Captain in 2012; American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American, playing at Springfield College. She won a Scholar Athlete Award and a Gold Key Award.

• Miriah O’Malley was an All-League basketball player in 1991; All-Conference player in 1992 and League VIII Most Valuable Player in 1992. She was Team Captain in 1992. She also was successful in both volleyball and field hockey serving as Team Captain in 1992. She was a four-year National Scholar Athlete; won a Gold Key Award and was Suffolk Times Athlete of the Year in 1991.

• Rebecca O’Malley was a Volleyball All-League player in 1993 and Team Captain that year. In basketball she was also an All-League player in 1993 and Team Captain that year. Ms. O’Malley was a National Scholar Athlete in 1993; won a Gold Key Award and a Suffolk Zone Physical Education Award.

• Michael Ryan was a Soccer All-League player in 1978 and 1979 and Captain in 1980. He also was a basketball All-League player in 1980 and 1981 and Captain in 1981. In baseball, Mr. Ryan was an All County-player in 1978 and 1979 and League Most Valuable Player in 1980. As a wrestler, he qualified for Regional competition as an 8th grader in 1977. He went on to play soccer and baseball at Allegheny Community College.

• Chris Tracey was a much beloved Athletic Director and Coach at Shelter Island from 1982 to 1990.

• The 2009 Varsity Girls Volleyball team was undefeated in League VIII play and the undefeated League VIII Champions; Suffolk County Class D Champions; Southeastern Regional Champions; and New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four. The team won a State Tournament Sportsmanship Award and members of the entire starting lineup won All-League or All-Conference Awards.

• The 2011 Varsity Girls Volleyball team was undefeated and won the League VIII Championship, the Suffolk County Class D Championship and the team was a Southeastern Regional Finalist. The team didn’t lose a single set in match play. Four players went on to play at the collegiate level. Junior Varsity and Varsity Coaches awarded the League VIII Coach of the Year honors.

The ceremony on Saturday, May 21, begins in the school auditorium at 7 p.m.