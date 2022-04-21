Cleaning up and exploring the wonders of Mashomack
The Shelter Island School’s 8th grade Earth Science class had a full-day field trip to Mashomack on Friday, April 8. Fourteen students, three teachers and Mashomack staff all enjoyed the first school field trip at the preserve in more than two years.
The day-long lab allowed the students to improve their chart and map reading, practice their orienteering and observation skills in an off-trail area and explore the coast along Gardiner’s Bay.
During the crowd-favorite 2.5-mile beach walk, the students found and reviewed various types of rocks, identified areas of erosion, acted out the formation of Long Island, all within the context of climate change and rising sea levels.
Even the most Mashomack-savvy kids were able to explore new areas, while appreciating often overlooked or taken-for-granted conservation and stewardship work. The class also participated in a beach clean-up, with teacher Janine Mahoney encouraging her students to “take three for the sea.”
Initiated over 10 years ago by Sharon Gibbs, Shelter Island’s former Earth Science teacher, and Mashomack’s Education and Outreach Coordinator Cindy Belt, the day-long lab is a memory-making opportunity that brings a real-world approach to a required school subject, helps students see conservation in action and instills a love of nature.
Mae Brigham helped summarize her classmates’ feelings saying, “It was an amazing experience to see what we are learning about in real life. It really opened my eyes.”