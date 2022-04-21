Cleaning up and exploring the wonders of Mashomack

Beach cleanup and personal responsibility for one’s actions was part of the curriculum during Shelter Island School’s Earth Science field trip at Mashomack.(Credti: All photos by Rebecca Kusa)

The Shelter Island School’s 8th grade Earth Science class had a full-day field trip to Mashomack on Friday, April 8. Fourteen students, three teachers and Mashomack staff all enjoyed the first school field trip at the preserve in more than two years.

The day-long lab allowed the students to improve their chart and map reading, practice their orienteering and observation skills in an off-trail area and explore the coast along Gardiner’s Bay.

Views of Gardiner’s Bay served as the classroom for the Shelter Island School’s Earth Science class as they learned about our dynamic coast.

During the crowd-favorite 2.5-mile beach walk, the students found and reviewed various types of rocks, identified areas of erosion, acted out the formation of Long Island, all within the context of climate change and rising sea levels.

Even the most Mashomack-savvy kids were able to explore new areas, while appreciating often overlooked or taken-for-granted conservation and stewardship work. The class also participated in a beach clean-up, with teacher Janine Mahoney encouraging her students to “take three for the sea.”

“The red needle always points north.” Janine Mahoney and Earth Science students learn how to use a compass during the Shelter Island School’s Earth Science field trip at Mashomack.

Initiated over 10 years ago by Sharon Gibbs, Shelter Island’s former Earth Science teacher, and Mashomack’s Education and Outreach Coordinator Cindy Belt, the day-long lab is a memory-making opportunity that brings a real-world approach to a required school subject, helps students see conservation in action and instills a love of nature.

Cleaning up and exploring the wonders of our natural world.

Mae Brigham helped summarize her classmates’ feelings saying, “It was an amazing experience to see what we are learning about in real life. It really opened my eyes.”