Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, April 21, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: j[email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Early Childhood Movie Day (Ages 2-5), 1:30 p.m. (In Person) We’ll be watching Clifford the Big Red Dog (2022 release) and enjoying some movie-theater-worthy snacks. Run time: 96 minutes (including credits) and rated PG. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Tiny Food Party (Ages 12+), 2 p.m. (In Person) Ever wanted to eat all different kinds of foods but there was just too much of it? Well, now you can eat everything because we’ve shrunk it down and made it tiny. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Sachem Woods Clean-Up (Family Program), 11 a.m. (In-Person, Outside Location) In honor of Earth Day, meet up at Sachem Woods for a cleanup. The library will supply gloves and garbage bags. Meet on Midway between Jaspa and Bowditch. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

Tween Graphic Novel Book Club (Ages 12+), 3 p.m. (In Person) Get ready to join our second graphic novel club meeting. We’ll be going over the book we selected from March and will pick our book for May. Visit silibrary.org to register.

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

NOTE: For programs via Zoom, register at silibrary.org at least 30 minutes in advance.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Friday Night Dialogue: Bliss Morehead Annual Poetry Reading, 7 p.m. (Zoom) The winner of the first annual Bliss Morehead Memorial Grant will be announced and will read the winning poem at this special event. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Shakespeare in Community Online – “Much Ado About Nothing,” 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Set in Messina, Sicily, the play explores the themes of honor and deceit, hidden identity, friendship, and marriage. Join a discussion led by writer Becky Cole. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Willa Cather Book Club – “My Antonia,” 2 p.m. (Zoom) Told through the eyes of the young orphan Jim Burden, Cather’s depiction of prairie life pays tribute to the conviction and courage of immigrant pioneers. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Battle of the Brains w/ Bob DeStefano, 5 p.m. (In Person) Battle of the Brains is back and, finally, in person. Join Quizmaster extraordinaire Bob DeStefano for an evening of good-natured competition and a chance at bragging rights. To keep your brain sharp, light refreshments will be served. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details and passcodes are at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

CHFAB

Thursday, April 21, 7 to 8 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT

Monday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.; Monthly meeting, Firehouse.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Monday, April 25, 3 to 4 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, April 25, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, April 26, 1 to 4 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, April 28, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, April 28, 7 to 8 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR Saturday, April 23, Board of Trustees Meeting, 9 a.m., Village Hall