Island artists support Ukraine:Works at local galleries, bids online

Margaret Garrett’s painted collage, “Nocturnal”, 2021, acrylic on paper cut and pasted, was donated by the artist to the fundraiser for Ukraine. (Courtesy photo)

Janet Culbertson and Margaret Garrett are among artists from Shelter Island who have donated their works of art to an auction to raise funds to help the people of Ukraine.

The Church, a performance and exhibit space in Sag Harbor, along with Grenning, Keyes, Kramoris and Sara Nightingale galleries in the area will be displaying the works, which are available for bidding at galabid.com/artforukraine.

Bidding will continue until 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The Church will have art on display on Saturday beginning at noon and will host a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. that day. Over 100 artist participants are generously donating 100% of profits to help the people of Ukraine in their effort to withstand Russia’s brutal invasion.

The nonprofit recipient will be RAZOM, an organization that directly supports Ukraine, recommended by The Washington Post, Financial Times, WNYC, and other news outlets.