Dawn, West Neck Harbor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The start of the work week today, Monday, April 25, will be mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The winds out of the east will be calm at 5 to 7 mph this morning.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for increasing clouds with a low temperature around 45 degrees and the winds remaining light out of the southeast.