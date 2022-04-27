Comprehensive Plan Committee awaits consultant

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

While the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) will eventually have its own consultant to write much of its proposal, it will also piggy back on to reports either already existing or those in progress during the next few months.

That’s particularly true, Councilwoman Meg Larsen said at Monday night’s meeting, of the Community Housing Board, Community Housing Fund Advisory Board, the Water Advisory Committee and the Green Options Committee.

She and Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla have spoken with town grant writer Jennifer Messiano Higham about possible money to augment the $45,000 left in the CPAC account to pay a consultant. But in the interim, it makes sense to adopt other committee reports, Ms. Larsen said, which will substantiate some sections of the draft comprehensive plan.

The two Town Board members leading CPAC are working on a timeline they hope to release in early May, that would indicate their expectation of when steps to complete their work will occur.

They responded to a request from environmental attorney Reed Super, who is working with the newly-formed Friends of Coecles Harbor. The New York City-based attorney said he would be happy to collaborate with CPAC in sharing environmental information of interest to both his clients and those working on the Comprehensive Plan.

CPAC could be recommending a new “H district” for Shelter Island Heights and other historic areas of the town with an eye to lessening the work load the Zoning Board of Appeals has with respect to variances now needed because of the large number of nonconforming structures in these areas.

Heights resident Rebecca Northey told CPAC members the Heights has both contributing and non-contributing structures to its historic designation and has no enforcement powers under the current structure.

That means the historic and generally nonconforming structures in the area depend on the ZBA for permission to make changes. Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis traditionally weighs in at ZBA meetings dealing with applications in that area. But a historic designation for the Heights and other parts of the town with such structures could establish some parameters for what is allowed.

In this early discussion, members appeared not to recommend specific rules for a historic district, but to suggest the establishment of a historic district the Town Board could flesh out if the CPAC draft is accepted by the Town Board.

There was a discussion of expanding the section on transportation to include marine transports. Some efforts are already underway with both North and South ferry companies handling plans to raise ramps — something North Ferry has already done, completing work on the Greenport north dock.

But there are concerns about what is seen as an increase in seaplanes wanting to access the Island and how the town might be affected by the closing and then the reopening of the East Hampton Airport, which is expected to ban helicopter flights that have been so controversial throughout the East End.

CPAC members also want to discuss bike lanes, safety measures, concerns about charging stations for electric vehicles and how to recoup costs to those using the stations. CPAC member and president of the Library Board of Trustees Jo-Ann Robotti said, when plans get underway for expansion of the library, it could include a charging station.

CPAC member and former Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. noted that during his tenure, he had asked for a state evaluation of bike lanes.

Where that stands at this point, he doesn’t know, but it needs follow up. As for providing more sidewalks for safety, Mr. Card noted that can’t infringe on private property.

Among other subjects to be further investigated are whether Shelter Island can gain a similar extension that was provided to Sag Harbor in 2016 that allowed it to control more than the 1,500 foot area from its shore allowed under the state navigation law.