Real estate transfers: April 28, 2022
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, March 13-19, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Sapan, J & A, to Overbrook Real Property SI, 16 Clinton Ave (700-5-3-8), (R), $4,100,000
• Landley Realty Corporation to Gurdak, Frank, 2 Serpentine Dr (700-14-1-6.2), (V), $630,000
• Giuseppone, D, Trust to 102 Peconic Ave SI LLC, 102 Peconic Ave (700-25-1-17), (R), $4,900,000
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• McHugh, P & Karp-McHugh to Trapani Trust, Edward, 118 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-18), (R), $495,000
• Greenwald, R &C Trust to Kalbacher, Stephen, 227 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-45), (R), $499,000
• Eads, W, to Lagrasse, Daniel, 94 Gregory Way (600-58-2-10.24), (R), $660,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Rimor Development LLC to Ioveno, Peter, Harvest Pointe, #113 (1000-102.1-2-57), (R), $875,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• US Bank National Association to Barrera Fernandez, Alvaro, 244 Longneck Blvd (900-123-0-200), (R), $257,500
• Calamita, S & K, to Doroski, William, 37 Moon Ave (900-123-4-8.1), (R), $675,000
• Sindhu, M, to Guanga Veletanga, Milton, 31 Maynard St (900-138-2-13), (R), $360,500
• Benitez, M & A, to Canel, Saul, 46 Port St (900-142-1-8.3), (R), $495,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Depaola, S, to Cifarelli, Richard, 4600 Route 25 (1000-35-5-5.3), (V), $369,000
• Livanos, E & T, & Thomas, to Main Road Brokerage II, 61625 & 61575 Route 25 (1000-56-4-3), (V), $275,000
• Caouette, R & M, to Lawrence Trust, Marilyn, 447 Sixth St (1001-6-3-3), (R), $1,300,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Badenhop Sr, R, to Wanat, Philip, 900 South Drive (1000-106-12-2.2), (R), $400,000
• Marratime Capital LLC to Quigley, D. Ryan, 245 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.30), (R), $1,850,000
• Ulmet, M & #11 Trusts to Rehm, Christopher, 4600 Ole Jule Ln (1000-122-4-33), (R), $600,000
• Project Brizo LP to Mateer, Scott, 4025 Camp Mineola Rd (1000-123-5-29), (R), $1,550,000
NEW SUFFOLK (11956)
• Hotchkiss, B & C Trusts to Goodrich, Brian, 5030 New Suffolk Rd (1000-110-8-15), (R), $798,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Van de Wetering Cap to Columbia Care LLC, 5784 Sound Ave (600-9-2-11), (V), $30,000,000
• Karlin, D, to Ryan, Matthew, 41 Hornpipe Dr (600-14-1-56), (R), $448,500
• Cappers, M, to Partridge Jr, Richard, 27 Linda Ln E (600-16-2-28), (R), $607,500
• G & Z Riverhead Community to Graham, John, Stoneleigh Woods, Unit 4 (600-82.4-2-4), (C), $499,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Skinner Trust to Wilson Family Asset Trust, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit 16A (1000-63.1-1-26), (C), $620,000
• Nickles, K, to Hoffman, Herbert, 1605 Arshamomaque Ave (1000-66-3-10), (R), $1,350,000
• Rebentisch, M & V, to Khosla, Pankaj, 1580 Corey Creek Ln (1000-78-4-19), (R), $1,248,500
• Gibbs, K, to Hoyer, Donald, 30 Summer Ln (1000-78-9-34.3), (R), $875,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Wood, H & M, to Finkelstein, William, 8 Oak St (600-24-2-50.1), (R), $915,000
• Fragnito, C & T, to Lampen, Michael, 42 Elizabeth Dr (600-33-3-11), (R), $574,000
• Homburger, R & C, to Roman, Ivan, 108 North Woods Dr (600-36-2-1.7), (R), $845,000
• Clanton, R, & Myers, C, to Catapano, Jason, 9 Soundbreeze Trail (600-36-5-22), (R), $544,000
• Valassis, S & A, to Paredes Guzman, Selvyn, 15 Oliver St (600-49-1-10), (R), $475,000
• Wharton,T & K, by Referee to Wilmington Savings Fund, 28 Hulse Ave (600-53-2-22), (R), $371,821
• Copcutt, S, to Pontillo, Christopher, 9 Cricket Ct (600-114-1-39.21), (R), $749,999
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)