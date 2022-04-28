Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: David Charles Wyland, Katherine Mosner Wyland

David Charles Wyland of Greenville, S.C. passed away peacefully on June 30, 2021.

He was born in St. Louis, Mo. on May 24, 1930, where he spent all of his school years. He was the senior class president at Ritenour High School. Upon graduation he attended Washington University where he received his BS in Industrial Engineering and belonged to the Sigma Xi fraternity.

It was at Washington University that David met his wife Katherine and they married in 1953. He actively partook in reunions at both schools.

After college he was in the Navy Air Ready Reserve for nine years. His work as an industrial engineer had David and Katherine living in the North, Midwest, West and the East. During these moves they raised three children.

In his career he worked with the following companies; McDonnell Douglas, FMC Corp., Pillsbury, Singer, Squibb and the Arabian American Oil Company. His jobs with Singer and ARAMCO had him and his family living overseas, in Japan and Saudi Arabia, which he enjoyed immensely.

As an industrial engineer, he was a longtime member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers. Upon his retirement, he and his wife settled on Shelter Island and enjoyed much sailing here. The couple were members of the Dahrahn Saudi Arabia sailing club, and the Shelter Island Yacht Club.

On Shelter Island he and his wife were members of the Presbyterian Church, where David was the treasurer and a member of the choir. Later they became members of the St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and choir on the Island.

They later resided in Savannah, Ga. and lastly in Greenville, S.C. He was a member of the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, and sang in the choir in both cities. In Savannah, David also sang in a Barbershop Quartet and volunteered in the city’s Soup Kitchen.

His joys were singing, sailing, golfing, traveling and volunteering. He loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his three children: Kathy Wyland, Betsy W. Shively, Robert Wyland; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. A service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island on May 7 at noon. Family and friends are invited to attend.

Katherine Mosner Wyland

The family of Katherine (Kay) Mosner Wyland said it is with deep sorrow and much love that they mourn her passing on Oct. 1, 2021.

Kay was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 3, 1931, during the depths of the Depression. Her early life was spent in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Missouri. In all she lived in 35 houses and attended 15 educational institutions. Attending Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., she met her husband David. They married in 1953.

After several moves in the North, Midwest, West and the East, they moved to Japan where Kay attended Sophia University. Five years later, returning to the U.S., she graduated at the top of her class with a degree in economics from Rutgers University. Thereafter she and David moved to Saudi Arabia where they both worked for ARAMCO until their retirement.

They settled on Shelter Island and spent many joyful years here. Ten years later, they moved to Savannah, Ga., where they resided for 12 years. The final move was to Greenville, S.C.

Kay was an active gardener, member and president of the Garden Club and also member of the book club on Shelter Island. She and David were members of the Dahrahan Yacht Club in Saudi Arabia and the Shelter Island Yacht Club. Kay worked at the Shelter Island library and sang in the choir at the church of St. Mary’s, as well as the Episcopal St. Peter’s church in Savannah.

In Savannah, Kay was a member of the lunch bunch, prayer group, The Landings book club, a weekly volunteer in the city Soup Kitchen as well as cooking meals for the InterFaith Hospitality Network and volunteered with the Library for the Blind at the County Library.

She and David were also members of the International group in Savannah. In Greenville she sang in the Rolling Green Village choir group, was a member of the book club and bridge club. She is survived by her three children: Kathy Wyland, Betsy W. Shively, Robert Wyland; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Her husband of 68 years, David C. Wyland passed away peacefully on June 30, 2021 (see above).

A forthright woman of great faith, strength, intelligence and compassion, she will be deeply missed. A service will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island on May 7 at noon.