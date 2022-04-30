A home on the Island: The Rules of The Road
The rule of the road
Is to drive on the ‘right’,
But joggers or walkers
Should keep traffic in sight.
Yes, run on the left
It’s the opposite side.
These are the laws
And we all must abide.
One hazard to beware of
When on the left side,
Be mindful of ticks
Looking to hitch a ride.
Wear your long socks
Check yourself when done.
You don’t want to pick up those critters
On your daily run.
And look out for the turtles
Who may be crossing the road.
Please help them across
It’s Good Samaritan code.
Some mindful drivers
May move to the middle.
While others look down
At their phones while they fiddle.
Never assume you are noticed,
Try to be always be seen.
Wear ultra bright colors
Like neon yellow or green.
At dawn or at dusk,
When its getting dark-
Reflectors or flashers
Keep you an easy spot to mark.
A stroll after dinner
Is good for digestion.
But remember the rules,
It’s more than a suggestion.
There may be cyclists
They’re on the road too.
But they ride with traffic
And that’s what they should do.
Headphones are great
To keep your pace humming,
But keep the volume low
To hear cars that are coming.
For many drivers this summer,
The roads of Shelter Island are new …
A blind spot, a curve
Even a hill or two.
These roads aren’t easy
They’re not always that wide.
Stay alert, pay attention
As you are hitting your stride.
The streets can get busy
Whether you drive, bike, walk or run-
We all share the road,
So lets all stay safe and have fun.