Library seeks input  from public on plans: Expansion project expected in 2023 summer

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Shelter Island Library Director Terry Lucas wants to hear from the public on thoughts about the library building’s expansion.

There’s a listening session scheduled for today, Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. in the community room at the library.

The building project isn’t expected to start until the summer of 2023, but before plans get underway, Ms. Lucas is gathering input.

Expansion is needed because space is tight for the many events at the library and the number of daily visitors, which is mounting. In 2007, there were 30,000 visitors to the library, but in 2019, that number had swelled to 90,000 for the year.

At a recent housing forum at the library, 70 people crammed into the community room, requiring moving shelves out of the way to accommodate them, taking space during that session away from the children’s library area.

In 2012, the library went through renovations that expanded the downstairs area at a cost of $875,000. At that time, State money secured by Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) and former State Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) paid part of the cost.

Other money came from a major contribution from Howard and Judy Brandenstein, along with other contributions from donors and fundraising efforts of library trustees and development committee chairwoman Linda Kofmehl.