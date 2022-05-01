June boating safety course set in Southold for East End boaters

(Credit: U.S. Power Squadron)

The United States Power Squadrons have scheduled a boating course at Port of Egypt Marine Center in Southold Saturday, June 4, at 8:30 a.m.

The fee for the course is $60.

For further information, call Vince Mauceri at 631 725 3679 or register by emailing [email protected].

In 2020, the U.S. Coast Guard recorded 767 boating fatalities in the United States, up more than 25% from the year before. (The Coast Guard has not released numbers for 2021.)

In 2020, the number of boating accidents increased by 26%.

The Coast Guard has said that in the vast majority of fatal accidents on the water, the boat operator had received no training.