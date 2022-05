Framing the dawn, at West Neck Bay. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Sunday, May 1, 2022, will be bright and sunny with a high temperature of 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The winds will be calm, coming from the south at 6 mph.

Tonight, there’s a 30 percent chance of showers moving in, according to the NWS, with a low temperature of about 45 degrees, and the wind staying out of the south a 6 mph.

Happy May Day from all of us at the Reporter.