The Reporter is honored by New York Press Association

This nighttime shot of the Village of Greenport from Shelter Island photographer Eleanor P. Labrozzi took home honors in the art photo category. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Your hometown paper was awarded six prestigious honors this week in the New York Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest, announced during the association’s spring conference April 29 and 30 in Saratoga, N.Y.

A total of 132 newspapers submitted 2,481 entries for 396 awards. The entries were judged by members of the Nebraska Press Association.

The Reporter team took 2nd Place for the Past Presidents’ Award for General Excellence for what the judges described as a “hometown feel, good read.”

Ambrose Clancy, Editor of the Reporter, took honors for Writer of the Year, Honorable Mention: “The quality of Ambrose’s work merits an honorable mention in this tough category.” In awarding him 2nd place for Best Column, the judges wrote: “Wow. This writer can really turn a phrase. Very fluid writing style. Very well put together.”

In honoring Mr. Clancy for the Best Front Page, 3rd Place, the judges said “Good to see some news on the front page instead of a large photo with headlines. Clean layout and good headlines that invite the reader in. Nice use of index and teasers.”

The Reporter’s cartoonist, Peter Waldner, took honors in both 2nd and 3rd place for best Editorial Cartoon. The first submission cited as “relatable and very funny!” and the second for “good use of the contrast between the attire of the vacationing family and the attire of the medical professionals.”

Two Islanders were also honored for their work on stories that appeared in other newspapers of the Reporter’s parent organization, Times Review Media Group.

The Reporter’s Feature Writer, Charity Robey, was recognized as part of a team for “local coverage of legalized marijuana and a booming apple crop” that garnered 2nd place for The Suffolk Times in the Coverage of Agriculture category.

Eleanor P. Labrozzi, whose photos frequently appear in these pages, took 3rd place for Art Photo.

Her photo in The Suffolk Times was described as “Perfect shot — excellent color and composition.”

Congratulations to all for these major achievements.

And most of all, thanks to the Reporter’s readers and advertisers, who support and inspire us, week in and week out.