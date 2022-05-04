Here’s where to find Mother’s Day brunch on Shelter Island

The outside and porch area of the Ram’s Head Inn (Credit: Ram’s Head Inn).

A cool spring, construction delays and business decisions to open later leave Islanders with only a few options to celebrate Mother’s Day Sunday.

The Flying Goat — (631) 749-0003 — At the Shelter Island Country Club at Goat Hill will start mothers off with a free mimosa and offer a menu of regular fare and specials still being developed at press time, according to Joann Piccozzi. The restaurant begins service at noon Sunday with a last seating beginning at 8 p.m.

“We’re not a fast food restaurant,” Ms. Piccozzi said, emphasizing that she likes to see people linger over their meals and enjoy themselves. That means those arriving for that last seating at 8 p.m. won’t be rushed through their meals. Make your reservations as soon as possible.

The Ram’s Head Inn — (631) 749-0811 — “Wants to treat your mom to springtime cocktails and food fit for the queen she is,” according to its website. There are special prix fixe brunch and dinner menus for Mother’s Day. Brunch will be served between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. and dinner between 5 and 7 p.m. There may still be time to order flowers for mom and/or a special note to tell your mom or lady how special she is. But for those additions, make your calls right away since it may be too late for the add-ons.

Vine Street Café — (631) 749-3210 — 41 South Ferry Road will be serving brunch and dinner on Mother’s Day. The brunch menu served between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. will feature a burger, asparagus soup with fresh chives from the Vine Street garden and strawberry rhubarb crisp for dessert. The dinner menu will feature lots of specials, according to co-owner Lisa Harwood. Dinner hours are from 5 to 9 p.m.

Home options

If you’re planning a home celebration for mom, there are some businesses ready to offer everything from soup to nuts. Whether it’s a heat-and serve catered meal, a cook-from-scratch of fresh food or dessert items, calling any of the following will help with that meal.

Marie Eiffel Market — (631) 749-0003 — At 181 North Ferry Road will be providing a menu featuring grilled whole branzino, rack of lamb, filet mignon and a cheese plateau. Her specialty dessert will be a raspberry tart, but she’ll also take orders for other cakes to celebrate mothers on their special day. Orders should be places as early as possible by calling between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for morning pickup on Sunday.

Shelter Island Seafood — (631) 765-8181 — At 87 North Ferry Road won’t be serving on Mother’s Day. But the market opens May 5 and can provide you with fresh seafood for your meal for mom.

STARs Café — (631) 749-5345 — At 17 Grand Avenue in the Heights. Lydia Martinez Majdisova always bakes up specialty orders — custom made cakes, cupcakes and gift boxes of her delectables for Mother’s Day, as she does for other holidays. Reach out early with your order. She can personalize your orders if you call quickly. But if you’re late, she always makes some extras for the last-minute crowd. Pick up at STARs should be by 1 or 2 so the family can enjoy the rest of the day with their family.

Among the restaurants that usually serve on holidays, there are some that won’t be doing so this year.

18 Bay, one of the Island’s year-round restaurants, won’t be open for Mother’s Day because the business is moving from its North Ferry Road location to 11 Stearns Point Road.

The Chequit managed a fundraiser on Saturday to help bring in money for a student trip to Spain, but is not quite ready for prime time. Stay tuned as the Soloviev Group plans an active summer at the hotel and restaurant this year

Léon’s 1909 owner Valarie Mnuchin is aiming for a summer opening for the restaurant that is still in the process of being converted from a Capital One branch bank.

The Pridwin construction is moving along and plans are for a mid-June soft opening.