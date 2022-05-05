Finding the perfect Mother’s Day gift: Island shops have great selections

Credit: Sarah Sheperd)

There are lots of places on the Island to search out the perfect and well-deserved present for Mother’s Day,

Black Cat Books — (631) 725-8654 — Owners Michael Kinsey and Dawn Hedberg have an eclectic and extensive collection of books, records and vintage art on Route 114; a fun place to browse for Mom’s favorite author.

Bliss’ Department Store — (631) 749-0041 — On Bridge St. has hostess gifts, along with Island wear.

Cornucopia — (631) 749-0171 — One of the Island’s best curators of gifts is owner Mary Lou Eichhorn, offering cards, handmade chocolates and clothing, and one-of-a-kind gifts from Island artists. 27 West Neck Rd.

Dandy Liquors — (631) 749-3302 — In the Center has a selection of wines and spirits to celebrate Mom.

Dirt Beauty — (310) 980-7798 — On Grand Ave. is a unique place to shop for art, gems and crystals.

Fred Bernstein — (917) 318-1239 — His interior design shop helps inspire customers in decorating their homes. Art and unique furnishings make thoughtful gifts. Luxurious robes, throws and pillows will surround Mom with comfort and elegance. 36 North Ferry Rd.

Geo Jo Video — (516) 532-8785 — Not only can you still find videos at this cheerful shop at 57 N. Ferry Rd., but candles and incense to lift spirits.

Jack’s Marine — (631) 749-0114 — On Bridge St. is a great source of sporting goods, especially for the outdoorsy Mom.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique — (401) 862-6607 — Browsing this collection of vintage and gently used furnishings on Route 114 is always a fun way to find that special something.

Moussa Drame — (631) 749-0799 — At the Dering Harbor Inn offers tennis and fitness instruction, always a thoughtful gift certificate.

Shelter Island Florist — (631) 749-2264 — Always has beautiful orchids and fresh flowers. Owner Becky Smith also recommends gift certificates to allow Mom to choose a floral item at her convenience. 57A N.Ferry Rd.

Shelter Island Hardware — (631) 749-0097 — Can help you find a clever gadget, as well as garden supplies for Mom’s green thumb. 4 Grand Ave.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy – (631) 749-0445 — Has served generations of Islanders looking for a card or special gift for their moms. From Island-themed apparel to pampering lotions and scented candles, you can find it here. 19 Grand Avenue.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre — (631) 749-5042 — Has gift certificates for private and group Pilates sessions, and Barre class packs if you’d like to give the gift of wellness. 8 Grand Ave.

Shelter Island Wines & Spirits — (631) 749-0305 — Is always helpful in selecting a wine or bubbly for a Mother’s Day brunch. Bridge St.SIMM’s — (631) 786-0747 — By appointment, on Bridge St. has a selection of unique gifts, many by Island artists. Marie Eiffel’s clothing designs share the shop.