Police Blotter: Sag Harbor man cited for unlicensed driving

SUMMONSES

John P. Mankowski of Sag Harbor was driving on South Ferry Road on April 25 when he was stopped by police and issued three tickets for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked registration, driving without insurance and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. His vehicle was impounded.

Caroline M. Ventura of New York City received a summons on North Menantic Road on April 25 for using a cell phone without a hands-free device.

Also on the 25th, Daniel W. Atkinson of Riverhead was ticketed on Clinton Avenue for driving an uninspected vehicle. On April 29, police issued a summons to William Swiskey of Mount Pleasant, S.C. on North Ferry Road for driving an uninspected vehicle.

Police conducted 13 radar, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Heights, Center, Menantic, Cartwright and West Neck on Apr. 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and May 1, resulting in six tickets and five warnings.

ACCIDENTS

Janice A. Drofenik of Southold was pulling her bus off South Ferry when she passed too close to a vehicle driven by Patrick M. Brabant of East Hampton, causing damage to the passenger-side mirror of his pickup. No damage was reported to Ms. Drofenik’s bus.

OTHER REPORTS

An officer on patrol on April 26 noticed a downed stop sign in West Neck; the Highway Department was notified to secure the sign.

Police investigated a reported Amazon scam on April 26. Also on that date, police were told that construction vehicles had been parked on the complainant’s property in the Center. Police contacted the property’s owner who said she would make certain the vehicles would be moved off the neighbor’s property.

Shelter Island police assisted the Southold Police Department in attempting to locate a missing person.

On April 27, police received a request for an extra patrol on Stearns Point Road where speeding vehicles had been observed between 7 and 8 a.m. and 4 and 5 p.m.

A number of work vehicles on a job site were parked close to a West Neck intersection. On April 27, an officer spoke to the contractor who had employees move the vehicles. On that date, police responded to a possible Facebook Market Place scam and also investigated a case of identity theft.

An officer on patrol on the 27th noticed an unoccupied vehicle idling within a construction site in the Center. The area was canvassed and a project manager was located who said he was checking on a pump that had broken earlier.

On April 28, a Shorewood resident reported seeing an open front door on a security camera. An officer searched the premises, found no sign of any criminal activity and determined the door could have been pushed open by high winds.

A caller told police on the 28th that a driver on North Ferry was possibly intoxicated. The area south of Grand Avenue was searched but the vehicle was not located.

Officers assisted in moving a stalled car on a Center roadway into a parking lot on April 29. A caller complained about a vehicle parked in the alley behind the Heights Pharmacy; when police arrived, the driver said he was just leaving.

Police received a report on April 30 about a possible fire in Westmoreland. An officer found a small campfire at the site and advised the person to make sure the fire was extinguished before leaving.

The same day, an anonymous caller reported that a person was creating a disturbance by using a table saw in a Shorewood neighborhood. An officer searched the area with negative results.

On May 1, loud voices were reported on Ram Island. An officer found a small group of guests on a back patio; they agreed to lower their volume.

In other incidents during the week, police performed court duty, responded to a lost and found report and participated in Red Cross training.

ALARMS

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two fire alarms on April 27 and 29 in Dering Harbor and the Heights. One was set off accidentally by construction workers; the other was caused when a caretaker removed a tile with a grinder, creating dust that set off the alarm.

On April 25, police responded to an alarm at a Menantic residence. A basement door was unlocked but no criminal activity was noticed in a search of the premises.

A Center residence was also found secure on April 27 after an alarm had been activated. The alarm had apparently been malfunctioning.

There were three alarms reported on April 30. An alarm at the Havens House was activated when a person forgot the code; a false alarm was declared at a commercial studio in the Center; and the no criminal activity was found when an alarm was set off at a home in the Heights.

ANIMALS

A caller reported a dog at large in the Center; the dog was located on its owner’s property. Another dog at large in Cartwright was brought to police headquarters but had been on its own property when “found.” An animal control officer (ACO) reunited the dog with its owner.

A third dog at large in the Center was reported by two callers; the second one followed the dog home prior to the ACO’s arrival.

The Suffolk County Health Department was notified when a caller told police kids had been playing with a dog in the Center when one of them had been accidentally bitten.

An osprey “in distress” was reported in Montclair; the ACO was unable to locate it.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 30. A case on April 25 refused further medical attention.

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.