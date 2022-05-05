Temporary power outage caused by tree limb on wires

Broken limbs hit prime wires Monday night near the IGA leaving more than 1,000 Islanders in the dark. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

More than 1,000 Islanders experienced a blackout Monday night after a tree limb fell onto what a PSEG-LI spokesman said were primary wires near 58 North Ferry Road, close to the IGA. Jeremy Walsh said PSEG-LI was notified at 9:30 p.m. and 700 customers saw their power restored within eight minutes.

Another 367 customers got power back within an hour and a half.

But a PSEG-LI crew remained on the Island through the night restoring power to the one customer on the site where the tree fell.