Featured Story

Temporary power outage caused by tree limb on wires

By Julie Lane

Broken limbs hit prime wires Monday night near the IGA leaving more than 1,000 Islanders in the dark. (Credit: Jim Colligan)

More than 1,000 Islanders experienced a blackout Monday night after a tree limb fell onto what a PSEG-LI spokesman said were primary wires near 58 North Ferry Road, close to the IGA. Jeremy Walsh said PSEG-LI was notified at 9:30 p.m. and 700 customers saw their power restored within eight minutes.

Another 367 customers got power back within an hour and a half.

But a PSEG-LI crew remained on the Island through the night restoring power to the one customer on the site where the tree fell.

Related Content