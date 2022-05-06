Tax receiver: Deadline for full property tax payments is nearing

Annmarie Seddio, the Island’s receiver of taxes.

The tax man — or in this case, the tax woman — cometh. Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio wants you to know your final payment of taxes for 2022 is due by May 31. Unless you paid the entire tax bill at the beginning of the year, you need to make your second payment by that date.

In past years, you likely received a “courtesy tax reminder notice” but that practice has ended.

Nonetheless, Ms. Seddio wants to get the word out that you have less than four weeks to go before the deadline.

Shelter Island accepts several forms of payment.

• You can pay using an e-check for an added fee of $1.75 or by credit card with a 2.45% service charge.

• You may elect to pay by telephone with a live agent by calling 1-888-877-0450.

• Mail your payment to Annmarie Seddio, Receiver of Taxes, P.O. Box 1854, 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964-1854. Be sure your payment is postmarked by May 31 to avoid a late fee.

• Drop your payment in the black Drop Box at the front entrance of the office of the Assessor/Tax Receiver. That office is adjacent to Town Hall.

• Pay in person by check, cash or money order at the office. Note that a $20 fee will be required if a check fails to clear your bank.

If you paid half your tax bill by the January cutoff date, you should have a payment stub.

Please include the payment stub(s) with your remittance and include your phone number.

Payments not received by May 31 must be sent to the Suffolk County Comptroller, 330 Center Drive, Riverhead, New York 11901-3311 or telephone 631-852-3000. Those late payments are subject to a 5% penalty on the total unpaid tax and incur interest at the rate of 1% per month or any part of a month.