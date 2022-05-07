Islanders shine in inaugural 5K run in East Hampton: Jason Green comes second in field of 650

Jason Green (16:07), Noah Green (23:39) and Cayman Morehead (24:49) on May Day following good runs at the first Old Montauk Athletic Club 5-kilometer run in East Hampton. (Courtesy photo)

Three Shelter Island runners ran well at the first annual Old Montauk Athletic Club (OMAC) 5-kilometer run in East Hampton on May 1.

Jason Green, a 2021 graduate of Shelter Island finished second out of more than 650 runners with a 16:07 — just six seconds behind winner Eric Engstrom of East Hampton — and more than 40-seconds ahead of third place.

Shelter Island sophomore Noah Green ran his fastest 5K time with a 23:49, placing 18th in the 19 and under category. Seventh grader Cayman Morehead, in his first 5K race, finished 12th in the 14 and under category with a very good 24:49 clocking.

The OMAC run was the brainchild of two East Hampton high school girls who wanted to raise money to promote better awareness of mental health needs. Their original goal was to bring 150 runners together for a fun run. OMAC and the Town of East Hampton got behind them and on Sunday more than 650 showed up and ran.

Nearly 100 more supporters paid their entry fee but did not run.