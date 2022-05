Daybreak at West Neck Creek. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Monday, May 9, will be mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).



The high temperature will reach 59 degrees, and winds will be from the northeast at 22 mph, gusting as high as 33 mph.



Tonight, the NWS is calling for clear skies, with a low temperature of 41 degrees. It will remain breezy, with the wind staying out of the northeast at 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.