Shelter Island Police Department blotter, May 10, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Dayannanda N. Peiris of Cutchogue was driving on New York Avenue on May 2 when police ticketed him for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Jeffrey J. Guisto of Shirley was given a summons on May 2 on Winthrop Avenue for driving with visibility distorted by broken glass.

On May 5, Thomas J. Lenzer of Shelter Island received three tickets on North Cartwright Road for speeding — 51 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone — failure to stop at a stop sign and unlicensed operation.

F. N. Mendez-Perez of Southold was given three tickets on May 6 on Grand Avenue for having inadequate or no brake lights and for driving an unregistered and uninspected vehicle.

Police conducted 18 distracted driving and traffic stops in West Neck, the Center, the Heights, Menantic and on Ram Island, May 2 through May 9, resulting in 14 warnings and eight tickets.

Accidents

Elijah J. Topliff of Shelter Island was parked on the west side of Sunnyside Avenue at the Flying Goat on May 8. Police said it appeared the unknown driver of a vehicle was backing out of the gravel parking lot on the east side of Sunnyside when he hit the driver’s-side door of Mr. Topliff’s vehicle causing over $1,000 in damage. There were no witnesses to the accident, according to the draft report.

Other reports

An anonymous caller reported a power outage in the Center on May 2. Officers located a large tree down on wires blocking the roadway. PSEG was notified and police coned off the area and redirected traffic until PSEG arrived.

A caller told police on May 2 that an unknown man was walking in front of his property. An officer canvassed the area with negative results and was unable to report back to the caller.

A similar report was received from a Menantic resident on May 3. An officer spoke to the unknown man on the caller’s property; he said he was there to do landscaping.

Police responded to a mooring issue in Montclair on May 3. Also on that date, a Center woman asked police to document receipt of an upsetting letter.

On the 3rd, a Heights caller reported an interior light on at his neighbor’s house because he believed no one was in residence. An officer found all the doors and windows were secure and notified the caretaker who said the owner’s children had been there on vacation and had probably left the light on.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded on May 4 to a report of a minivan on fire in the Center. The area was searched but the vehicle wasn’t located.

On May 5, an officer helped a Silver Beach resident whose dock had come loose.

A minor accident occurred when two vehicles were being driven onto the ferry in North Haven on May 5. Police advised the drivers involved that the incident had occurred in Southampton Police Department’s jurisdiction and they would have to file the report there.

On that date police received a report that tenants had damaged the owner’s personal property in Cartwright.

Police opened a confidential drug investigation on May 6. The next day, the Highway Department was notified about a downed tree on a Center road.

On the 8th a driver was reported unable to maintain the lane traveling north on Route 114. Officers followed the vehicle and observed no violations.

In other incidents: police checked on the well-being of one resident; attended training; responded to a false 911 call; opened a vehicle with the keys locked inside; and logged in a lost and found report.

Alarms

A motion alarm was activated in Hay Beach on May 2; police found the doors and windows were secure.

The police and the SIFD answered a fire alarm in South Ferry Hills on May 4 that had been set off by house painters. The SIFD also responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in Hay Beach on May 5, probably caused by a power surge.

A false alarm was set off accidentally at the Shelter Island Historical Center on May 6. Also on the 6th, an alarm in Silver Beach was activated accidentally when the owner entered the wrong code.

On the 7th, a basement alarm in Cartwright was caused by a door that had not been locked properly.

Animals

A dog at large was reported in the Center; an animal control office (ACO) was unable to locate it.

An injured turkey in the Center had to be put down by the ACO. A sick raccoon was captured by the ACO and taken to a vet for humane euthanasia.