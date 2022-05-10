Shelter Island Police Department makes felony arrest for identity theft

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

On April 29 at 7:04 p.m., police arrested Jalaiah Renee Simone Primm, age 22, of Greenport, who was charged with identity theft in the 2nd degree — a felony offence.

The arrest followed a police investigation into illegal debit card transactions and identity theft. Detective/Sergeant Jack Thilberg said Ms. Primm was a worker in the home of an elderly Shelter Island woman when she allegedly took the woman’s personal financial information and stole her identity.

Ms. Primm was processed at police headquarters and later released on an appearance ticket with orders to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Det./Sgt. Thilberg said that the case is pending further review and presentation to a Suffolk County Grand Jury.