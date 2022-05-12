Shelter Island pro golfer Jake Card picks up a check in Tennessee

Jay (Jake) Card III and his sweet swing teeing off. (Reporter file)

For those following Jay (Jake) Card III around the world of golfing, I apologize for not writing the last two weeks. Jake had a couple of tough weeks, missing the cut by one shot both weeks.

Our readers called to let me know they would like to know both the good and the bad results of the Island pro.

This week Jake’s at The Grove Country Club in College Grove, Tenn. playing in the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation.

Play was suspended off and on for the first two days because of lightning in the area, but Jake had enough time to fire a great first round 5-under par 67, followed by a 1-under par round of 71. That was good enough to make the cut, which was at 2-under par.

In those first two rounds, Jake had three eagles, while on slow fairways he still managed to average over 300 yards on his drives.

The third round was going fine as he was even par going into the 17th hole, before a triple bogey jumped up on that par 4 hole and ruined a decent round. Jake ended the third round with a 75.

Same old thing in this crowd — when you can have a good round for three hours, but one bad shot can ruin the day.

The final round on Mother’s Day, Jake birdied three of the last four holes to shoot an even par round and a tournament total of 3-under par 72. He made 16 birdies in this tournament, but has to get rid of triple bogeys. Jay made the cut and finished well enough to make a decent check for $3,300, but still not nearly where he wants to be.

I will write again next week on this young pro’s tough road to success.