Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: May 12, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor Class, Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] to sign-up.

Zoom with Occupational Therapy Students, Mondays, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. Email: [email protected] or call: 631-749-1059 to sign-up

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

TUESDAY, MAY 10 – SATURDAY, MAY 14

Toiler Paper Roll Mushrooms (Ages 2-5)

Get ready to make adorable mushrooms out of paper bowls & toilet paper rolls. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

THURSDAY, MAY 12

Lego Club (Ages 6+), 2:30 p.m. (In Person)

Join us for our first Lego Club: Create your wildest creations, challenge yourself to build something new, and chat with friends and have fun. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Break the Record: Jello & Chopsticks (Ages 12+), 3 p.m.

How much Jello can you eat in one minute with chopsticks? Care to find out? Battle against your friends to see who can win a $10 gift card to Maria’s. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, MAY 12

The Discovery of a Masterpiece, 6 p.m. (Zoom, Library program) silibrary.org

Mallory Mortillaro serves as the Curator of Collections for the Hartley Dodge Foundation in Madison, NJ. She will share the story of how a simple art cataloging project evolved into one of the biggest art finds in recent history. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, MAY 13

Friday Night Dialogue: Annual State of the Town Address, 7 p.m. (In Person, Library)

Supervisor Gerry Siller will address a number of issues on the town’s agenda, including water quantity and quality, deer overpopulation/tick-borne disease, and affordable housing. Hear about all these topics and take advantage of the opportunity to ask questions of our Supervisor directly. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, MAY 15

League of Women Voters Annual Meeting featuring guest speaker Nanette Lawrenson, Executive Director of Shelter Island Historical Society

discussing plans for the 100th anniversary of the Society, 2 p.m. at History Center. RSVP 631-324-4637; carpooling encouraged.

Bruce Wolosoff, pianist and composer, performs at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Fork, 2 p.m. 977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike in Bridgehampton. $25 admission fee will go to UUCSF’s Food Pantry, https://uucsf.org/support-uucsf/

The Dick Behrke Quintet Featuring John Ludlow, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn.

MONDAY, MAY 16

Cutting the Cord – Alternatives to Cable TV, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom, Library program) silibrary.org

Learn about paid subscription services such as Netflix and Hulu, free streaming services available through the library, and different streaming devices like Apple TV, Fire Stick, Google, Chromecast and more. The instructor is Steven Alcalde, the Technology Librarian at Rogers Memorial Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Friday Night Dialogue: Everyday Pilgrimage With Reverend Dr. Stephen D. Adkison, 7 p.m. (In Person, Library)

What is a pilgrimage? While it may have many different definitions, a pilgrimage is always at least two things: a literal journey and a spiritual journey. Ultimately, Everyday Pilgrimage is a journey toward wholeness and healing. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Meetings will be in person with no mask necessary and no check of vaccination status.

Contact Town Clerk’s Office at 631-749-1166 or [email protected] for Zoom invites. Zoom details and passcodes are at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, May 12, 7 – 8 p.m.

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD

Friday, May 13, 3 – 4 p.m.

WAC

Monday, May 16, 2 – 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, May 17, 1 – 4 p.m.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Wednesday, May 18, 3 – 4 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, May 18, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, May 19, 9 – 10 a.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m., Village Hall